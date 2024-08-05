After being hospitalized in Spain after a swimming pool incident, Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) has provided a health update. He seems to be doing okay after the scary situation.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Efron shared an image of him lifting dumbbells while propped up by an exercise ball. He wrote, “Happy and healthy — thanks for the well wishes” over the photo. In case the story expired, the photo was also shared by @Team_ZacEfron on X (formerly Twitter).

On August 3, TMZ reported that Efron was hospitalized after a “minor” swimming pool incident. In an update, his rep stated that Efron going to the hospital was “purely a precautionary measure.”

The original story stated that Efron was found inside a swimming pool by two workers at the villa. They then pulled him out of the water, and he was brought to the hospital. Luckily, TMZ also reported that he was released from the hospital that morning and is doing fine.

Before being hospitalized in Spain, Zac Efron has been living it up in Europe. TMZ noted that he has been photographed in Ibiza, St. Tropez, Mykonos, and Paris over the past month. Additionally, Martin Garrix had just brought on stage during a recent show.

Zac Efron movies

Early in his career, Efron gained notoriety for his roles in Summerland. His breakthrough came in High School Musical in 2006. He would star in two sequels, including the theatrically-released third movie, Senior Year, which grossed over $250 million worldwide.

After that, Efron began getting bigger movie roles, including ones in Me and Orson Welles, 17 Again, and The Lorax. Throughout the 2010s, Efron had roles in other comedic movies such as Neighbors, That Awkward Moment, Dirty Grandpa, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Baywatch.

In 2017, Efron starred in The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman and Zendaya. Starting in 2022, Efron began taking on dramatic roles, starring in Gold, Firestarter, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

The following year, Efron starred in Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw. The movie was a biopic about the legendary professional wrestling family, the Von Erichs. Efron starred as Kevin Von Erich, with Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson starring as his brothers, Kerry and David.

Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Lily James also starred in the movie. Maxwell Friedman, better known as MJF by AEW fans, also appeared in the movie. Fellow professional wrestlers Chavo Guerrero Jr. and Ryan Nemeth had roles as well.

Returning to the comedy game

Efron returned to the comedic game in 2024 with Ricky Stanicky. The comedy was directed by Peter Farrelly and featured the likes of William H. Macy and John Cena in the cast. He also starred in a rom-com, A Family Affair, with Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

Richard LaGravenese directed the movie based on a script from Carrie Solomon. Netflix distributed the rom-com and released it on June 28.

Additionally, he is the host of Down to Earth with Zac Efron. The documentary series ran from July 2020 to November 2022 on Netflix. Efron traveled the world for the series and explored various cultures.