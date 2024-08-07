It has been an eventful past week for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill as besides receiving a $90 million contract restructure, he was honored as the best player in the league on the NFL Top 100 list. When speaking to the media Tuesday about both subjects, Hill would bring up Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and thank him for making him the player he is today.

Hill being the No. 1 ranked player on the NFL Top 100 list is huge for many reasons as the main one being is that it's the first wide receiver to ever be given the honor. He called it back in 2017 saying that he will be No. 1 soon as he thanked McDaniel while also subtly throwing shade at his former team in the Kansas City Chiefs.

“That’s why I play, man, to reach moments like this. For me to say that – for me to call my shot in 2017 and say that I was going to be the No. 1 player says who I am as a player, I’m always hungry, I’m always trying to find ways to get better – that’s the only way to be in this league,” Hill said via the team's transcripts. “That’s how guys like myself last in the league, trying to get better, trying to help the team win. So I just thank God, I’m grateful to be in this position.”

“I told Coach McDaniel, ‘Man, without you, I’d still be getting ranked No. 15 in Kansas City.’ So it’s awesome to be a part of this,” Hill continued. “With (General Manager) Chris Grier, (Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner) Mr. Ross, even Tua (Tagovailoa) helping me become a better player. I’m excited, I’m grateful. I won’t never take any of this for granted.”

Tyreek Hill talks “celebrating” or lack thereof with new contract

Last season, Hill had arguably his best season in the NFL as he caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns where it was Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the football in McDaniel's system. It would lead to Hill wanting a restructure on his new deal since other star players at the position were getting big contracts, leading to the $90 million change that includes “the four-year total of fully guaranteed money to $106.5 million, the most ever for any receiver” according to Adam Schefter.

Still, while some may believe that Hill is a selfish player, it definitely is not the way he presents himself as the 30-year old speaks about being modest when it comes to different honors.

“You know what’s crazy man? I didn’t celebrate at all,” Hill said. “Because here’s why – my family, and I say this to my family, I said, ‘Y’all are so used to me winning and like getting stuff, y’all don’t even celebrate with me no more.’ It’s just like we wake up, ‘Oh, you’re No. 1, congrats,’ and we just move on. ‘Oh, you got an extension,’ and we move on. But my grandparents flew in with me and my wife, obviously we went and celebrated with dinner, celebrated the No. 1 the day we got the contract extension.”

If there is one thing Hill would celebrate, it would be a championship as the Dolphins have their eyes are set looking to open the upcoming season on Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.