TCU Basketball junior guard Mike Miles announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft in a Wednesday tweet.

“To the entire TCU staff and community, the Flying T club, and the best student section ever… thank you for embracing a kid from Highland Hills, and cheering him on for three years,” Miles wrote. “Much respect, to my teammates/brothers, we didn’t go where we wanted to go but we did what they thought we couldn’t do.

“After talks with my family and my coaches past and present, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

TCU basketball center Eddie Lampkin, who 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Frogs, entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

A former 3-star recruit from Lancaster, Texas, Miles chose TCU over offers from LSU, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Houston and Butler, among others, when he enrolled with the Horned Frogs in 2020. He spent three seasons with TCU, earning as many as 17.6 points per game for Horned Frogs teams that made it to the NCAA tournament in 2022 and 2023. He took spots on the All-Big 12 second team, the Associated Press All-Big 12 Second Team, and the Big 12 All-Tournament team during his sophomore season, according to the team’s website.

The Horned Frogs took a two-point victory over Arizona State in the NCAA tournament before falling to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in an 84-81 loss in the second round. Miles led TCU with 24 points, going 8-13 from the field and 2-4 from the 3-point line as he played for 39 minutes against the No. 9-ranked team in the AP polls.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who has been a part of the Gonzaga men’s basketball program since he was hired on as a graduate assistant in 1989, briefly pulled Miles aside after the Gonzaga win.

“He said that he’s coached a lot NBA players and that I am one,” Miles said, via the Associated Press. “It’s appreciated.”