By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

With TCU football set to take on Georgia football in the National Championship game, all eyes will be on the college football playoff. But ahead of the TCU-Georgia matchup, we will be giving our TCU national championship bold predictions.

TCU, led by quarterback Max Duggan, has been the surprise of the 2022 season. After ending last year’s campaign going 5-7, expectations were not high for this team. But now, they are one of the last teams remaining. And they are looking to win it all.

On the way to their National Championship appearance, TCU put together a near-perfect season. This included taking down six ranked teams, including four over a four-game stretch.

TCU’s lone loss of the season came against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship. In this matchup, TCU fell to Kansas State 31-28 in overtime.

Even with their loss, TCU earned a playoff bid. After being the third seed, they were tasked with taking down number two-ranked Michigan. With their 51-45 victory, they proved they belonged. But they will now once again have to defy the odds and take down an elite Georgia team. But as they have defied expectations all season, there is no reason they won’t be able to again. Here are three bold predictions for TCU in the National Championship.

3. Max Duggan dominates against the Georgia secondary

Max Duggan put together a Heisman-worthy campaign this season. Ultimately, he finished in second place in voting behind USC’s Caleb Williams.

In his fourth season as TCU’s QB1, Duggan managed to stuff the stat sheet. After regaining the starting job, he played the best football of his career. Heading into the National Championship, he has thrown for 3,546 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. On the ground, he added 461 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 127 total carries.

As TCU took on an elite Michigan defense, Duggan was tested. But ultimately, with him leading the charge, TCU was able to put up 51 points. Duggan himself played well in the matchup. He finished the game throwing for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he once again used his legs, totaling two touchdowns and 57 rushing yards on 15 total carries.

Duggan will likely be in for a challenge against the Georgia secondary. He will be throwing against cornerback Kelee Ringo and Safety Christopher Smith, two players who could both be top 50 selections in the 2023 NFL draft. He will also have the potential first-round pick in defensive tackle Jalen Carter after him in the trenches.

But if any quarterback was able to take down this Georgia defense, it would be Duggan. In what has been a near-perfect season, it would be the storybook finish.

2. TCU skill players put up big numbers

With the success that Duggan found this season, the rest of the TCU offense also produced.

On the ground, Kendre Miller has been a star. So far this season, he has looked like one of the most dominant running backs in the country. He has recorded 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Miller was in line for a big game in the Fiesta Bowl, but a knee injury ended his night early. In his place, running back Emari Demercado dominated. He recorded 150 rushing yards and one touchdown on 17 total carries.

If both Miller and Demercado can take the field on Monday night, TCU’s ground game could be unstoppable.

Through the air, TCU has a star on the outside with Quentin Johnston. So far this season, Johnston has been arguably the best wide receiver in the nation. He has been the go-to target for Duggan, recording 59 receptions for 1,066 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Johnston also put up big numbers in the Fiesta Bowl. He finished the outing with six receptions for 163 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Georgia defense struggled to slow down an Ohio State offense full of playmakers. They will now have their hands full once again as they take on TCU.

1. The TCU defense gets after Stetson Bennett

TCU’s defense has been an underrated aspect of this team all season. They have several playmakers who will soon be making the jump to the NFL. And they have been the driving force of this unit all season. If TCU hopes to take down the Georgia offense, this will have to be the case once again.

On the defensive front, defensive lineman Dylan Horton has gotten after opposing offenses all season. In total, he has recorded 44 total tackles, 10 total sacks, four defended passes and one forced fumble.

As TCU took down Michigan, Horton had arguably the biggest game of his collegiate career. He recorded six total tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Along with Horton, linebacker Dee Winters has also been elite as of late.

So far this season, Winters has recorded 72 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, one interception, and two defended passes.

In the Fiesta Bowl, Winters also delivered for the TCU defense. He recorded seven total tackles and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

The TCU defense plays fast and applies pressure to the quarterback. They will look to get after Georgia’s Stetson Bennett early and often.