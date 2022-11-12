Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

TCU football wide receiver Quentin Johnston’s status is up in the air for Saturday night’s crucial affair against Texas. However, TCU believes that Johnston will likely play in the game, per ESPN. With that being said, ESPN also reports that he will be a gametime decision for the Horned Frogs.

TCU is 9-0 on the season heading into Saturday night. They have playoff aspirations but are listed as underdogs on the road against Texas. The Horned Frogs will need all hands on deck as they look to upset the odds. Many people around the college football world believe they have what it takes to get the job done against a 3-loss Texas team, but winning will prove to be a challenge. Their odds of earning a victory will increase if Quentin Johnston is able to suit up and play.

Johnston is currently dealing with an ankle injury. But he is regarded as one of the better receivers in college football when healthy. He’s reeled in 42 receptions for 650 receiving yards to go along with 4 touchdowns this season. He is also thought of as a wide receiver with true NFL potential. Quentin Johnston’s frame and athleticism have NFL teams excited for his future. But for now, it is TCU football that has their fingers crossed in hopes that he will be able to play on Saturday.

This TCU-Texas clash projects to be a thriller. There will be no shortage of motivation on either side. The Horned Frogs will continue to monitor Quentin Johnston’s status ahead of the game. We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.