Published November 29, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Quentin Johnston seems to be back to full health just in time for TCU football’s Big 12 Championship game vs. Kansas State. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes revealed that Johnston “looked like his old self at practice“, according to Steven M. Johnson of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

Not only that, but Dykes said that “it’s the best he’s looked in maybe a month.” Quentin Johnston had suffered an ankle injury in the win over Texas Tech earlier in November.

It’s an injury that left his status up in the air for the team’s game the following week against Texas. He ultimately suited up against the Longhorns, but then proceeded to aggravate the injury against Baylor, leading to his absence last week in his team’s win over Iowa State.

Now, it appears that Johnston is set to return to the lineup at full health, a huge development for TCU football- and a scary thought for the Kansas State defense ahead of the Big 12 Championship game.

Johnston, a junior, has been one of the best wide receivers in the nation, tallying 49 receptions for 764 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 11 games played.

He’s been at his best against Big 12 opponents, as he exploded for 206 yards and a score in a win over Kansas, immediately following that performance up with another 180 yards and a touchdown vs. Oklahoma State.

Quentin Johnston has been a regular in the first round of NFL mock drafts. The scouts will undoubtedly be watching once again on Saturday.

Judging by the latest update on the TCU football star, he won’t disappoint in the Big 12 Championship game.