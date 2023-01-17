Following an explosive three seasons at TCU, star running back Kendre Miller has announced that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

Miller took to Instagram to announce his decision.

“For as long as I can remember, all I wanted to do was play football at the highest level. Thanks to God, I have the opportunity and sacrifice of my family, I was given the opportunity to earn a scholarship and fulfill my dream of playing big-time, Division 1 football. I will always appreciate the coaches here at TCU, especially Coach Dykes and Coach Jones.” said Miller.

He continued on, adding, “To play here at TCU has been unforgettable. And more importantly, the bonds I’ve created with each of my teammates will last a lifetime. Our locker room was special and a big reason why this season was legendary. We will forever be brothers and a team. We will forever be remembered as champions.”

Miller then finished, saying, “I look forward to proudly representing all of you as I embark on my childhood dreams of playing for the National Football League. I appreciate your continued support. Go frogs!.”

Following two seasons of solid play, Kendre Miller reached a new level in 2022. He finished the season setting career highs across the board, while more than doubling his production from the previous two seasons combined.

Miller finished the 2022 campaign with 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 224 carries.

After being injured in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Kendre Miller ultimately missed the National Championship. He now has his sights set on the NFL.