By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

TCU Horned Frogs football fans did not receive the news they were hoping to hear about star running back Kendre Miller, as “word on the field is” that he will not be playing in the National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Miller, a junior halfback, was listed as “50-50” and a gametime decision for the National Championship. However, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported earlier Monday that there was some doubt as to how much Miller would be able to contribute if deemed good to play.

Miller took to the practice field wearing a bulky brace on his right knee and appeared to be moving at less than 100 percent as he continues to deal with a sprained right MCL he suffered during the Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan.

In a pretty telling update, TCU football backup running back Emari Demercado was announced as the starter for the National Championship game against Georgia.

Demercado handled the lead back duties admirably, running for 150 yards and a score against the Wolverines.

However, there’s no doubt that Kendre Miller’s absence is a huge blow for the TCU football program.

In a career year, Miller ran for 1,399 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 116 yards through the air.

Demercado will again be asked to carry the load against one of the very best run defenses in the nation.

The Georgia Bulldogs allowed under 80 rushing yards per game, the best mark in the country.

If the TCU football ground game is going to get going, they’ll need another standout performance from Demercado.