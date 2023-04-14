Spring brings with it many things, but best of all, at least for college football fans, is spring practice. Over the last month or so, teams have begun practicing once again to prepare for the new season in the fall. Of course, the main event in any spring practice is the spring game scrimmage at the end. Many teams have already held their spring games earlier in the month, and next up are the TCU Horned Frogs.

TCU’s 2022 season under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes was nothing short of a dream. After Big 12 media members picked the Horned Frogs to finish seventh in the conference before the season, they went 12-0 in the regular season, made it to the College Football Playoff and advanced to the National Championship Game. Unfortunately, their dream season ended with a thud in a 65-7 blowout loss to Georgia in the National Championship. Even with that, this was still a smashing success of a season and one of the best in program history.

Entering year two under Dykes, he and the Horned Frogs will be looking to build off their incredible season. The roster will look very different this year, with previous stars now departed and new additions aplenty. As the spring game provides the best look at the team until fall, fans won’t want to miss it.

Without further ado, here’s what to know and expect regarding TCU’s spring game.

TCU Football Spring Game Info

DATE: Friday, April 14

TIME: 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. EST)

LOCATION: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN+

What to expect in TCU football’s spring game

Now that we’ve covered the nitty-gritty, we can get into what fans can expect to see on Friday night.

As previously mentioned, TCU’s roster will look very different in 2023. The Horned Frogs have lost many players from last year’s team, including starting quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan, leading rusher Kendre Miller and superstar wideout Quentin Johnston. On defense, key contributors like defensive lineman Dee Winters and cornerback Tre’Vious Hodges-Tomlinson have also departed for the NFL.

The biggest question is who will replace Duggan under center. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, sophomore Chandler Morris, who actually began last season as the starter, has taken all the first-team reps in practice and is in line to reclaim the starting job. Backup quarterback Josh Hoover, a redshirt freshman, has also reportedly taken a big step forward this spring. Both will receive a chance to shine on Friday night.

Elsewhere on offense, the receiver position is also undergoing a major overhaul. With Johnston gone, the Horned Frogs are counting on the likes of Oklahoma State transfer JP Richardson and Alabama transfer JoJo Earle to step up as key contributors, and so far, both have looked very impressive in spring. With junior Savion Williams (29 REC, 392 YDS, 4 TDS in 2022) returning and talented younger receivers, the Horned Frogs look to instantly reload at this position.

On defense, the Horned Frogs are a blend of new and returning players. In terms of new players, freshman linebacker Jonathan Bax has reportedly impressed in practice, and could be on the first-team defense on Friday if the injured Johnny Hodges doesn’t suit up. Returning players like linebacker Shad Banks, defensive lineman Damonic Williams and safety Bud Clark have also reportedly showed out this spring.

As of Friday afternoon, TCU has not released official rosters for the spring game.