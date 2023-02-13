Quarterback Max Duggan put TCU on the map this past season. His work under center for the Horned Frogs helped lead TCU to the National Championship.

Duggan played in 15 games for TCU, throwing for 3,698 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and proved to be a true spark plug for the Horned Frogs.

But after his strong season, Max Duggan has decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. TCU must now find his replacement.

This late in the process, most of the top transfer QBs have already found their new home. But that doesn’t mean TCU’s next starting quarterback isn’t out there. It’ll be hard for the Horned Frogs to truly replicate Duggan’s success. However, any of these three players give the Horned Frogs a quarterback to build around in 2023 and beyond.

Chandler Morris

TCU’s best option is likely already on the roster. With Duggan’s rise to the top last season, many have forgotten about Chandler Morris.

Morris opened the year as TCU’s starting quarterback. However, a knee injury in the season opener brought Duggan onto the field. And once there, Duggan didn’t look back. But with Duggan now gone, Morris is likely the favorite to become TCU’s starting quarterback; again.

Morris started his career with Oklahoma before transferring to TCU. He has appeared in 13 games at the college level, throwing for 901 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The rising redshirt sophomore already knows TCU’s playbook in and out. Duggan got his time to shine last year. But Morris could come back hungry and ready to prove why he earned the starting role in the first place.

Chance Nolan

There aren’t many transfer quarterbacks with starting experience left in the portal. But former Oregon State Chance Nolan is by far the best one remaining.

Nolan played in 22 games at Oregon State, starting 17. He completed 60.8% of his passes for 4,153 yards, 32 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

The fifth-year junior started the first five games of the 2022 season for the Beavers. However, after going down with a neck injury, he was replaced by Ben Gulbranson who helped lead the team to a 10-3 record and Oregon State’s first bowl win since 2013. The Beavers have since brought in former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei.

Nolan now finds himself without a spot in Oregon State. However, with TCU, Nolan would be able step right in and start immediately. If TCU goes the transfer route, Nolan gives the Horned Frogs an immediate option.

Michael Alaimo

Adding Michael Alaimo might not be the most immediate plan for TCU, unlike Nolan. However, Alaimo is a strong quarterback to invest in and could eventually become the Horned Frogs’ QB of the future.

Alaimo has just 18 passing attempts to his name at the college level, throwing for 74 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, before committing to Purdue, Alaimo was one of the more highly touted QB prospects in the country.

He was ranked as a four-star recruit and the third-best pocket passing QB in the 2020 class by ESPN. Alongside Purdue, Alaimo received offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

Alaimo will still have three years of eligibility whenever he transfers to his next school. It might be tough for him to walk into TCU and just take over the starting role, especially with a player like Morris still on the roster. But Alaimo still has a ton of untapped potential.

Duggan started out as a backup before becoming a starter. If TCU can find a way to correctly utilize him, Alaimo could be a diamond in the rough for the Horned Frogs sooner rather than later.