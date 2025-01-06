ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The TCU Horned Frogs (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) stay in Texas to take on the No. 14 ranked Houston Cougars (10-3, 2-0 Big 12) Monday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Houston prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the TCU-Hoiston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Houston Odds

TCU: +18.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +1400

Houston: -18.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 128.5 (-105)

Under: 128.5 (-115)

How to Watch TCU vs. Houston

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU has to find a way to get to 60 points. Houston plays incredible defense, but in the three games they have allowed more than 60, they have lost. Now, TCU has scored under 60 points just two times this season. The Horned Frogs struggle on offense, but getting to 60 points should not be too much of a challenge Monday night. If they can hit that number, they will have a chance to keep this game within the spread.

TCU can play some good defense of their own. They allow just 66.3 points per game while holding teams to just 42.1 percent from the floor. Along with that, teams have the third-lowest three-point percentage against the Horned Frogs. TCU also does a great job staying out of foul trouble. They have to continue to play tough defense against Houston Monday night. If TCU can keep Houston under 70 points, they are going to be able to cover the spread.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Like most years, Houston's defense is the reason they win games. The Cougars are one of the best defensive teams in the country this season. They allow the fewest points per game at just 54.7 points, and opponents have the lowest field goal percentage against them. They also hold opponents to the 11th-fewest field goal attempts. Teams not only struggle to hit shots against them, but they do not get a lot of shot off in the first place. Houston will slow the pace down and force teams to play their game, and that is what makes them so good. TCU is the lowest scoring team in the Big 12, so do not be shocked if Houston can keep them under 60 points Monday night.

As mentioned, TCU is the lowest scoring team in the conference. This is bad news for the Horned Frogs. In Houston's two conference games, they held Oklahoma State to just 47 points, and BYU to 55. In fact, Houston has allowed more than 55 points just three times on the entire season. Their defense is the difference maker, and it is the reason they have a chance to go far in the NCAA tournament once again this season. If Houston can keep TCU to around 55 points, they will be able to cover the spread, as well.

Final TCU-Houston Prediction & Pick

Expect a low scoring affair Monday night. Both teams can play some decent defense, but Houston's ability to defend is what is going to make this game really low scoring. With that said, I think Houston's defense is just to good while TCU's offense struggles a bit to much. I am expecting Houston to blow TCU out because of this. I will take the Cougars to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final TCU-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -18.5 (-112)