TCU and Kansas are searching for their first Big 12 wins as they enter this game on losing streaks. It hasn't been an easy start to the season for either team, but it's a chance to get it back on track in this game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a TCU-Kansas prediction and pick.

TCU's offense contributed 42 points against SMU in last week's game. However, their defense couldn't stop the Mustangs, allowing 62 points to take their second consecutive loss. The Horned Frogs must figure out their defensive woes as they venture deeper into their Big 12 schedule.

Kansas entered this season with tons of hype. Their 48-3 domination of Lindenwood seemed to confirm that, but they've dropped three games to Illinois, UNLV, and West Virginia. Kansas held a lead late over West Virginia last week, but the Mountaineers rallied to steal a 32-28 victory.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: TCU-Kansas Odds

TCU: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +102

Kansas: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 58.5 (-115)

Under: 58.5 (-105)

How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread/Win

TCU has been torching teams through the air, and this matchup against Kansas will be a massive test. The Horned Frogs are third in the country with 367 passing yards per game, and third in attempts with an average of over 42. Kansas has performed well against passing attacks, ranking 40th in yards allowed and 22nd in completion percentage. TCU will try to get the ball to the flat and break off large gains after the catch, but they also haven't faced a passing attack like TCU's. It'll be an intriguing matchup to see which team will be the first to break.

Josh Hoover is an early candidate for the top quarterback in the nation. He averaged 9.2 yards per attempt against SMU, throwing for 396 yards in a shootout against the Mustangs. Despite Hoover's best efforts, TCU's defense hasn't backed him up in the last two games.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas should be able to exploit TCU in the rushing game. Kansas ranks 15th in the nation with 240.8 yards per game, while TCU's defense has been struggling to stop the ground attack. TCU ranks 98th, allowing 175 yards per game, and 79th with 4.2 yards per attempt allowed. Kansas has been breaking off large chunks with their rushers, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

TCU may have shown everyone who they are with their past two games. They allowed UCF and SMU to score 35 and 66 points against them, and it may not get any easier for them against this Kansas offense. The Jayhawks' offense has been looking for a spark, and this game could be where they find it.

Final TCU-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas' offense hasn't been able to maintain consistency over their three-game losing streak, but the rushing attack could get a jolt in this game if TCU continues to struggle to stop it. Normally a rushing attack would give caution for betting the over, but TCU allows massive chunk plays.

TCU has shown that they can put up massive offensive numbers themselves, and this could be another example of a Horned Frogs game that ends with high numbers on both sides. This game could easily end with each team recording 30+ points.

Final TCU-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Over 58.5 (-115)