The TCU women’s basketball team achieved its highest ranking in program history, climbing to No. 9 in Monday’s AP poll. The Horned Frogs, under head coach Mark Campbell and with the addition of Hailey Van Lith this season, have started the season 8-0, including signature wins over No. 13 NC State and No. 3 Notre Dame.

The Horned Frogs also opened their season on Nov. 5 with a blowout win over Houston Christian, defeating the Huskies 78-41. They followed their season-opening win with a 55-point rout of New Orleans, defeating the Privateers 107-52 on Nov. 10.

TCU’s victory over Notre Dame last week was particularly notable, as the Horned Frogs rallied from a halftime deficit with a dominant 31-12 fourth-quarter run. It marked the program's first win over a top-three opponent since defeating No. 3 California in 2008, according to Sarah Smith of the Dallas Morning News.

Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince leading TCU women's basketball

Much of TCU’s early-season success is attributed to its high-profile roster, led by seniors Van Lith and Sedona Prince. Both players are averaging over 19 points per game, with Van Lith also posting a career-high 7.1 assists per contest. The team’s balanced attack and depth have transformed TCU into a national contender.

Van Lith’s resurgence has been one of the most compelling stories in college basketball. After transferring from LSU, where she struggled last season, Van Lith has regained her form. Her standout performances include her first career double-double and so far this season she is posting impressive averages of 19.9 points, 7.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, with a 44.2 field goal percentage. It's a stark turnaround from a previous season at LSU, where she only averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Campbell’s impact on the program has also been transformative. After inheriting a team that went 8-23 in 2022, he led the Horned Frogs to a 21-12 record last season. Now in his second year, Campbell has TCU on track to exceed expectations once again.

Duke also had a pleasant surprise in Monday's AP Poll, climbing to the No. 8 spot just above TCU women's basketball. It's the Blue Devils highest ranking in a decade.

The Horned Frogs’ next challenge comes on Dec. 8, when they face No. 3 South Carolina (7-1) at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Before that, they will host unranked Florida Atlantic on Wednesday.