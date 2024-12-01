The TCU women's basketball team defeated South Florida by a final score of 87-46 on Saturday. They cruised to the victory, but how did Hailey Van Lith play in the game?

Hailey Van Lith leads TCU women's basketball to the victory

TCU turned in a quality team effort, however, it was Van Lith who led the way. Van Lith, who played for LSU during the 2023-24 season before transferring to TCU, scored 23 points and recorded eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block. TCU improved to 8-0 overall with the victory.

Van Lith was quite efficient as well, shooting 8-15 from the field and 2-5 on her three-point attempts. She has been a tremendous fit with her new team. Van Lith and TCU have both seen improvements this year.

She has been consistent across her most recent three games. According to I talk hoops on X, formerly Twitter, the TCU women's basketball star is averaging 23.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds during that span. Her efficiency has remained consistent as well, as Van Lith is shooting 56.5 percent on her field goal attempts across her last three games.

TCU playing at extremely high level to begin 2024-25 season

As aforementioned, Hailey Van Lith and TCU are now 8-0 overall. It has been a tremendous start to the 2024-25 campaign without question. Will TCU be able to continue to play at such a high level? Only time will tell, but the fact is that they look like one of the best teams in women's college basketball right now.

TCU will have a few days off before playing again on Wednesday against Florida Atlantic. Florida Atlantic is 5-2 so far in 2024-25. Although TCU will surely be the favorite, they cannot afford to overlook their opponent.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday night. Hailey Van Lith will look to continue to find success with her new team in the game.