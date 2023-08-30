While lots of attention is on Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Canada's men's national basketball team has gotten a lot of love in their own right, and their on-court results have been impressive this far into the tournament. Team Canada is stacked with NBA talent, and they are the team most likely to give the Americans a run for their money.

Team Canada went 3-0 in group play with wins over France, Lebanon, and Latvia; now, they advance to the second round. They were dominant in all three of their early tournament victories, leading the entire tournament in scoring to this point. But who are the players that are making the squad must-watch-TV? With seven NBA players on the team, here is a look at Team Canada's roster in the FIBA World Cup.

All statistics are from the FIBA Basketball website.

Luguentz Dort, SF, Oklahoma City Thunder

Lu Dort is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and that skillset was on full display in Canada's first game. Dort has sat out the last two contests with soreness, but he is expected to return in round two, giving the Canadians one more piece for a championship run. Dort plays an aggressive, in-your-face style of defense that irritates opponents. He shot poorly in his lone game (7 points at 14.3 percent from the three-point line), but his defense will be a welcomed addition to the team.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves

While Nickeil Alexander-Walker bounced around a little bit in his first few seasons in the NBA, he has seemed to find a home with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The guard was an important piece in the late parts of the regular season and in the postseason for the Timberwolves, even collecting some starts. He is another defensive weapon. Team Canada has lots of length, and they smother opponents; Alexander-Walker is a big reason why. He has averaged 12.9 points through three FIBA World Cup games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder's superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, emerged as one of the best players in the world in the 2022 NBA season, and he is now showing that translates to international play. The best player on Team Canada, Gilgeous-Alexander, has put up 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in the FIBA World Cup, all numbers that lead the team. The guard is nearly unguardable when he drives; he uses a variety of dribble moves and changes in pace to get into the paint.

Melvin Ejim, PF, Unicaja Baloncesto

Melvin Ejim is Canada's non-NBA player most regularly in the rotation. Playing 17 minutes per game, Ejim has contributed 5.3 points per game. Eljim was one of the best players in the Big-12 while at Iowa State from 2010-2014.

Dwight Powell, C, Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell has been a consistent part of the Dallas Mavericks rotation for years. Powell sets a lot of screens for Team Canada. He excels in the pick and roll, but he can also pick and pop and hit open jump shots. Powell has started every game for Team Canada as one-third of one of the best frontcourts in the tournament. He has averaged 7 points in the tournament.

R.J. Barrett, SG, New York Knicks

R.J. Barrett, another Team Canada starter, is used to playing under the bright lights, considering he is a member of the New York Knicks. He has transitioned smoothly to FIBA play, with 14.7 points per game. Barrett is yet another defensive weapon for the Canadians, and he can get a bucket on the other end as well. The three-point shot is Barrett's swing skill, and so far, he has been knocking down the long ball, shooting 42.1 percent from deep.

Kyle Alexander, PF, Hapoel Tel Aviv

Kyle Alexander brings additional size to the Canadian roster. He had a brief stint in the NBA, appearing in two games for the Miami Heat in the 2019-20 season.

Kelly Olynyk, C, Utah Jazz

The Canadians have a lot of defense on the wing and a lot of shooting from their bigs. Kelly Olynyk spaces the floor and knocks down three-pointers for his team. Many opponents of the same position don't know how to defend that skill set as they are used to defending centers in the paint. Olynyk has been great offensively, scoring 15 points per game to go along with 6 rebounds.

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

The young Zach Edey hasn't played a lot for Team Canada, but he could be a valuable weapon if they decide to give him more minutes. Edey is 7 foot 4 and was the National College Player of the Year last season at Purdue. He is physically imposing and has been unstoppable at the collegiate level, but the FIBA World Cup is a different ball game.

Phil Scrubb, PG, BAB Bahcesehir Akademik

Phil Scrubb has had solid production when on the court in limited action for Team Canada. The guard is an overseas journeyman in basketball, playing for nine different teams in his professional career. He brings experience to Canada's squad.

Dillon Brooks, SF, Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks may be known for his extracurriculars, but he is more than capable on the court. A lockdown defensive player, Brooks uses mind games and trash-talking to get inside his opponent's heads. Brooks has found his stride offensively in the FIBA World Cup, scoring 9.3 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range. He has seemingly toned down his unwarranted shot selection and focused on contributing to winning basketball. While he caught a lot of flack from fans and the media last year, the Houston Rockets saw his value as they gave him a four-year $86 million contract.

Trae Bell-Haynes, PG, Casademont Zaragoza

Trae Bell-Haynes knows how to win across the pond. While playing for Buducnost VOLI, the point guard won the Montenegrin League championship. He played at Vermont from 2014-2018.

The team is coached by Jordi Fernandez, an up-and-comer in the NBA coaching scene who was on the Sacramento Kings staff last year. After going 3-0 in group play, their first matchup in the second round will be against Brazil on Sept. 1.