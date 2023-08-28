Bobby Portis and Team USA had a cakewalk of a win Monday over Greece, 109-81, for their second win in a row to start their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign in Manila. The Americans are playing just as well as everyone expected them to, but there's another team making loud noises thousands of miles away from the capital of the Philippines that has also gotten the attention of Portis.

“Canada has been playing really well: they beat France by 30 and nobody really expected that. It’s a team to watch out for, we respect them,” the Milwaukee Bucks big man said about Canada following Team USA's easy win over Greece (h/t Cesare Milanti of Eurohoops).

Canada are in Jakarta, Indonesia for their first round games, and they have so far looked incredibly dangerous. They already started to make a huge statement when they took down one of the pre-tournament favorites France in a 30-point blowout (95-65). Canada then took care of business in the next game, utterly destroying Lebanon, 128-73. They can send a stronger message across the tournament if they beat Latvia this Tuesday to cap off the first round with a clean 3-0 record.

A potential collision between Team USA and Canada would be a massive game, to say the least. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks, and RJ Barrett leading the way for the Canadians, Portis is only right in his assessment of their fellow North Americans.

Team USA, who defeated New Zealand in their opener, can also finish the initial round unscathed by beating Jordan on Wednesday.