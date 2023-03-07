Toronto Blue Jays’ star Vladimir Guerrero Jr said his knee continues “to feel better,” per Hazel Mae. He was recently forced to leave a Blue Jays’ Spring Training game as a result of an apparent knee ailment.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit off a tee Tuesday for the first time since suffering a right knee injury Friday (withdrew from the WBC). After hitting in the cage said the knee continues ‘to feel better.’ No timetable yet on when he’ll test the knee out on the base paths,” Mae wrote on Twitter.

Guerrero Jr was originally expected to participate in the World Baseball Classic with the Dominican Republic team. However, he was ruled out of the tournament due to the knee injury.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s health will be pivotal for Blue Jays in 2023

Having to miss the WBC was a brutal update for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.without question. Still, he will have an opportunity to get healthy ahead of Opening Day for the Blue Jays.

Toronto reached the playoffs last year and they have enough talent to make an even deeper run in 2023. If Guerrero Jr is able to stay healthy and perform at an MVP caliber level once again, like he did in 2021, Toronto may be in a position to challenge the New York Yankees in the AL East.

For now, Guerrero Jr’s primary focus will be on getting healthy as Spring Training continues on. We will monitor and provide updates on Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s injury situation as they are made available.