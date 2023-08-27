After a dominant win over New Zealand, Team USA is preparing for their second game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup tournament. The Americans will face their toughest test in the group stage of play when they take on Greece, who beat Jordan in their first game. While Team USA is still strongly favored, Greece has a talented roster full of current and former NBA players. Below is all of the information you will need to watch Team USA's second game in group play.

Team USA vs. Greece: When and where?

On Monday, Aug. 28, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Team USA will take on their toughest opponent in Group C of the FIBA World Cup. The Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia are co-hosting the 2023 edition of the tournament. Team USA's game against Greece will be at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

How to watch?

Every Team USA group stage game is on ESPN2. The matchup against Greece can also be streamed on fubo. You can also stream on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Team USA roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Expectations for the game

Although the U.S. national team is lacking some of the biggest names from the NBA, the roster is still stacked with talent and is expected to roll through Group C competition. They did just that in their first game, a 99-72 win over New Zealand. While no one on head coach Steve Kerr's roster had eye-opening numbers, the team did a good job sharing the wealth and playing like a team. Paolo Banchero was the team's best player against New Zealand. He had a game-high 21 points on 80 percent shooting while announcing to the basketball world that he is one of the best players alive.

Team USA slowly wore down New Zealand. While it was a one-point game after the end of the first quarter, the Americans slowly started to pull away. Even with a convincing win, the Americans didn't play their best basketball.

Team USA's Monday night opponent, Greece, won their first game as well. In a matchup against Jordan, they won 92-71. Giannoulus Larentzakis scored 19 points off of the bench for Greece.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't on Greece's national team this year because of an injury, his brother Thanasis is one of the leaders on the team. While Thanasis only had nine points in the game against Jordan, he provided great energy and high-intensity defense, similar to what he does in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks.

You can expect higher scoring totals from the American's best players. Anthony Edwards was unstoppable in the exhibition games, but he only had 14 points against New Zealand. Edwards had four turnovers in the first half. While it wasn't a terrible performance, Edwards is Team USA's best player, and he is likely to come out aggressive against Greece. Brandon Ingram, a starter for Team USA, only had two points in the first game. He is also certainly expected to score more points.

Greece's team isn't filled with slouches. They are a legitimate threat with plenty of scoring pop, and Team USA must come out with more intensity than they did against New Zealand. Still, Team USA is vastly more talented and has superior athletes. The Americans should use their defensive abilities to stifle Greece's offense while also working on getting more chemistry together on the offensive side of the ball. Expect Team USA to show up in a big way in their second group play game.