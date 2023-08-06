Team USA head coach Steve Kerr raved about New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson's leadership skills before the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“I think Jalen is such a natural leader,” Kerr said, via a Sunday article from ESPN NBA Writer Tim Bontemps. “Because he's a point guard, he immediately comes to mind. He's the one who's leading the ‘1, 2, 3 USA' chant. Some guys just, it just comes naturally to them.

“But we've got a great group. There's leadership that comes from a lot of them and it's fun to see.”

Jalen Brunson, a former 2018 second-round selection out of Villanova, was selected to join Team USA in June after a successful first season with the New York Knicks. He joined a roster that includes Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and a former Villanova teammate in Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges. Haliburton and Edwards had signed five-year extensions with their respective teams in July after earning All-Star selections during the 2022-23 season.

Jalen Brunson, who inked a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks in 2022, ended last season with averages of 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in 68 games played and started. The former Dallas Maverick averaged 24 points per contest in New York's five-game NBA Playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing the series with a 23-point performance during a Game 5 victory at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had high praise for the former 2018 National Champion after he scored 38 points in Game 5 of New York's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Miami Heat.

“What can you say about the guy?” Thibodeau said in May, via ESPN Staff Writer Nick Friedell. “He's just incredible, all-around player. Great leader, great toughness.

“Mental toughness, physical toughness, ability to think on his feet, ability to lead, ability to connect with people, bring the best out of people. That's what makes him special. And it's play after play.”