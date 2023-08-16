Steve Kerr is bringing a little bit of Golden State spice to Team USA. The long-time Warriors head coach is tasked with leading Team USA to the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup. After a disappointing run in 2019, the team is looking to redeem themselves. With that in mind, Kerr is bringing some of the pet actions he uses in the Warriors system, according to this report from The Athletic.

“We’re (Team USA) not really looking to set up the same shots that we would get for Steph or Klay, but we’re (using) similar actions to get floor spacing, to get balance, to attack certain areas of the floor,” Kerr said. “We’re keeping it simple, but we’re trying to execute it really well.”

It's worth noting that while this offense works really well for Golden State, there's a couple of reasons why it hasn't taken off yet for Team USA. For one, US doesn't have a Stephen Curry that can shoot some absurd shots off the dribble. There are plenty of talented shooters on the roster, but none of them have the same accuracy as the star shooter.

Secondly, those easy paint looks that the Warriors generate aren't as easy to find in international competition. Rule changes allow defenses to clog the paint more effectively in FIBA competitions. However, these actions are a great base for Team USA to work with as they prepare to win it all.

Additionally, Kerr said that he only implemented the most basic concepts from the Warriors' playbook. It makes sense: there isn't a lot of time to set up the many intricacies of an NBA offense to a team without a lot of practice together. Still, there's enough talent on Team USA's squad to run these schemes. With shooters like Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, and other forward like Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr, they should be on top of the tournament in terms of raw talent.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be starting around a week from now. Team USA will be heading to the Philippines for the group stage games. Do they have what it takes to beat the best teams in the world?