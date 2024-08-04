The United States men's national basketball team has advanced to the knockout stage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The team went 3-0 in group play, and now they will take on Brazil in the quarterfinals.

A win advances them to the semifinals and guarantees them a chance at playing in a game for a medal, but a loss would send them packing for home. In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about the United States‘ game against Brazil.

When is Team USA's quarterfinal game?

Team USA will take on Brazil in the first round of the knockout stage on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET, which is 9:30 p.m. in local Paris time. After group phase games were played in Lille, France, the quarterfinals games will move to the capital. Bercy Arena in Paris, France, is the venue.

How to watch the United States vs. Brazil

The entirety of the Olympics is being broadcast by NBC. USA Network will have the United States vs. Brazil game, and you can also stream it on Peacock or with fuboTV.

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bercy Arena — Paris, France

TV channel: USA Network| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

United States vs. Brazil storylines

Any doubts about Team USA's ability to dominate in the Olympics have been proven wrong. The United States played brilliantly in all three of their group phase games. They beat Serbia 110-84 before dismantling South Sudan by a score of 103-86. Most recently, they won decisively over Puerto Rico by a score of 104-83.

The Americans lead all Olympic teams in scoring with 105.7 points per game, which is 10 more points than the next best squad. All of their games have been blowouts, but some think that Brazil has had an easy run thus far. The criticisms will remain true against Brazil, as they are only 1-2 and only have one active NBA player on their roster.

Even so, the game against Brazil won't be a cake walk. The Brazilians play a tough and physical brand of basketball that can wear opponents down. They particularly thrive on the glass collecting rebounds. The team's lone NBA player is Gui Santos. A member of the Golden State Warriors, Santos is scoring 7.3 points per game in the Olympics.

Brazil has scored by committee. They only have two players averaging double-digit scoring figures (Vitor Benite and Bruno Caboclo), but nine of the 12 players on their roster are scoring at least five points per game. Caboclo has been one of the best stories during the Olympics.

The 2014 NBA draftee was dubbed being “two years away from being two years away” on draft night, and he never was able to find his footing in the NBA. A decade later, though, he is thriving in the highest level of competition.

Unfortunately for Brazil, the United States basketball team is on a roll right now. Kevin Durant has yet again had an incredible Olympic run, and the best player in Team USA history is not far away from becoming the United States' all-time scoring leader in international play, including in the women's division. He made his first seven three-point attempts before finally missing in the team's third game.

LeBron James has also played incredibly for the United States. He is third on the team in scoring (14.3), first in assists (7.3), and third in rebounds (6.7). Team USA's most recent player of the game was Anthony Edwards. Before the start of the Olympics, Edwards – who was the best player on the 2023 FIBA World Cup team – claimed that he would be the team's number on option.

While that hasn't necessarily been the case throughout all of the Olympics, Edwards showed he has that type of talent during the game against Puerto Rico. Edwards had a game-high 25 points, as he made eight of his nine shots from inside the arc.

The United States will get a boost against Brazil, too, as Jrue Holiday, who missed the last game with an ankle injury, is set to return to the lineup. Holiday, who is an incredible defensive player, had been a starter for Steve Kerr's squad prior to his injury.

So, will Team USA's hot streak continue, or will the Cinderella team from Brazil create one of the biggest upset victories in sports history?