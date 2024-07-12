Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards led the scoring for Team USA in their 86-72 exhibition victory against Canada on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, as they prepare for the Summer Olympics in Paris. Perhaps Edwards should indeed be considered as the primary scoring option for Team USA during the 2024 Olympics.

Anthony Edwards was asked after the game if he thought he should be the primary scoring option for Team USA, and his response was on brand.

“Who [do] you think?” Edwards said visa Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports.

Anthony Edwards, Team USA's no. 1 option

Edwards made headlines earlier this week by declaring himself the team's number one scoring option, despite being surrounded by household names and future Hall of Famers like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Anthony Edwards' confident statement, fitting his personality, wasn't meant entirely seriously. It doesn't suggest any discord or disrespect as Team USA prepares for Paris. He spoke highly of everyone else on the team.

Other players on Team USA overshadow Edwards in terms of experience and status. Despite this, watching Wednesday's game against Canada, none of that was evident.

Team USA vs. Canada

Team USA struggled with turnovers, seemed surprised by Canada's defensive disruptions, missed numerous shots, and played with a noticeable lack of energy.

It was a rough performance that hinted at potential disaster, especially considering the high standards expected of this team.

Enter Anthony Edwards.

The impact of players like Ant, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis on Team USA's performance was immediately noticeable and tangible.

When Anthony Edwards was on the court, he demonstrated relentless movement and attacked effectively at all levels. Edwards contributed a team-leading 13 points, shooting 6-of-10 overall and 5-of-8 inside the arc.

His ability to keep the ball moving and stay active off the ball provided a significant boost, injecting life into what had initially been a sluggish performance.

The energy brought by Edwards had a contagious effect on Team USA as the game progressed.

Team USA has several issues to address, with much of their struggles on Wednesday attributed to a lack of chemistry. Improving timing on passes and cuts will come with more practice.

Their shooting efficiency from three-point range (30.4 percent) and the free-throw line (41.7 percent) should also improve as players adapt to FIBA rules and court dimensions, and as they become more accustomed to playing together.

Multiple No. 1 options for Team USA

In reality, there won't be a designated No. 1 option on this team. Unlike the 2020 roster, Team USA 2024 boasts four MVP-caliber players in James, Curry, Durant, and Joel Embiid.

If all are healthy, they could all start, leaving just one starting spot. Despite attempts to slot Edwards into a role player role, Kerr consistently finds himself elevating him into a formidable star. While Holiday might stylistically fit better in the starting lineup, Edwards' undeniable talent may make him impossible to bench.

Ant's essential value to a roster that, despite its star power, proves it's not just about individual talent. Edwards exemplifies this with his youth, energy, attitude, and versatile playing style, making him one of the most well-rounded players on Team USA.

Whether starting or coming off the bench, handling the ball or playing off it, Edwards has demonstrated he belongs on the court when it counts the most.

Team USA has nearly three weeks to build on the success from Wednesday and fine-tune their game as they prepare for their quest for gold in Paris at the Olympics.