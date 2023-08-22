The United States men's national basketball team is far and away the most successful team in international competition history. Team USA has medaled in all 19 Olympic Games they took part in, 16 of those coming by way of a gold medal. They also have the most medals in FIBA World Cup history, as five of their 12 medals were gold.

On August 25, the 2023 FIBA World Cup tournament will begin. NBA stars such as Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram highlight USA Basketball's roster this year, but who are the best players to ever represent the United States?

These rankings seen below do not take one's career outside of Team USA games (college basketball, NBA, etc.) into account, nor does it rank the players in terms of their skillsets and talent level. Instead, these rankings are only meant to establish who has had the best careers wearing the Team USA jersey. That includes careers in the Olympic Games and FIBA World Cup.

It is also worth noting that prior to 1989, professionals were not allowed to compete in FIBA events. Therefore, some players on this list were limited to one FIBA appearance that took place during their amateur careers. To make this list, in that case, you had to be particularly dominant in your tournament appearance, as many other players were not given the luxury of playing in multiple Olympic Games and/or FIBA World Cup tournaments. All statistics shown are from Team USA Basketball's official website.

Here are the 10 best basketball players in Team USA history:

10. Spencer Haywood: 1968 Olympic Games

One of the players that was only allowed one Olympics appearance was Spencer Haywood. He was impressive as a member of the Team USA national team who won the gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Haywood put on a scoring clinic at the 1968 games, as he scored 145 total points, the third-most in any Olympic Games by a Team USA player. That year Haywood scored the most Team USA field goals ever (64), while scoring the rock at an incredibly efficient rate of 71.9 percent from the field. Many may not know his game since this took place over five decades ago, but give Haywood his flowers!

9. Jerry Lucas: 1960 Olympic Games

Jerry Lucas fell victim to only being able to play in one Olympic Games, like Haywood, because of rules preventing NBA players from playing. As an amateur, Lucas dominated the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome. What he lacked in career numbers, Lucas made up for in statistical brilliance from his 1960 run.

While bringing home the gold medal alongside NBA great Oscar Robertson, who barely missed out on these rankings, Lucas averaged 17 points per game. That is the third-highest average in Team USA history. His 14 made field goals against Japan are also tied for the most in any Team USA game ever, Olympics or FIBA World Championship.

Lucas' team won by an average margin of over 40 points per game.

8. Kobe Bryant: 2008, 2012, Olympic Games

Kobe Bryant never lost a game with Team USA.

While he didn't start his national team career until well into his NBA career, Kobe was the clear veteran leader once he joined the squad. Bryant went 16-0 in Olympic play and if you count his exhibition games and time in the FIBA Americas tournament, he won an additional 20 games. This gives him a lifetime record of 36-0 when representing USA Basketball.

Bryant set the precedent early that the “Redeem Team” in 2008 meant business. Spain was the defending world champions and they were led by Paul Gasol, Bryant's teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers. USA eventually took on Spain in the championship game, defeating them 118-107.

“Kobe said he's going to set the tone to start the game,” LeBron James said of Bryant at the 2008 Olympics. “He said I'm running through Pau's f*****g chest.”

Well, Bryant did just that, demonstrating he would do whatever it took to win. This was his mindset any time he stepped foot on the court, especially in the Olympics. Team USA bested Spain partly thanks to Bryant's legendary display in the fourth quarter. His Mamba Mentality was on full display, as Bryant scored 13 points in the final quarter of this tournament.

7. Stephen Curry: 2010, 2014 FIBA World Championship/Cup

Throughout his illustrious career, Steph Curry has yet to appear in the Olympic Games. However, that may change very soon.

Still, his track record for Team USA is impressive. He won gold in both of his FIBA World Championship/Cup appearances, as the name of the tournament was changed after the 2010 event. This is something only two other players have ever done in USA Basketball history.

Curry has played in 17 FIBA World Championship/Cup games, yet he has never missed a free throw, going 19-19. His 43 career assists are also the third-most in Team USA FIBA World Cup history.

6. Alonzo Mourning: 200o Olympic Games, 1990, 1994 FIBA World Championship

Alonzo Mourning is one player on this list that did more damage in the FIBA World Championship than he did in the Olympics. He is the most dominant FIBA World Championship performer in Team USA history, leading the nation in nearly every statistical category. That includes being first in career points (215), rebounds (102), and blocks (46).

Mourning was a defensive force, and that translated to the Olympics as well. His 2.3 blocked shots per game are second all-time, while his six blocked shots against Italy during group play in the 2000 Olympics Games are tied for the team record.

5. David Robinson: 1988, 1992, 1996 Olympic Games, 1986 FIBA World Championship

David Robinson is nicknamed “The Admiral” because of his military service time with the Navy, so it is fitting that he is one of the best players to ever represent the USA in FIBA competition!

Robinson is tied for second all-time with three total Olympics medals, two of those being gold medals and the third being bronze. He took his national team career seriously, as he is tied for the second-most Olympic games played for Team USA.

A big part of national team basketball is the sense of pride for your country that you invoke in fans. The Admiral did just that with his shot-blocking ability. The 24 times he swatted away opponents in the Olympics are the most by anyone in Team USA history.

In the 1986 FIBA World Championship, Robinson miraculously had 17 blocks in a game against Yugoslavia. In only one FIBA World Championship appearance, Robinson managed 25 blocks, which is second all-time in the tournament for Team USA.

4. LeBron James: 2004, 2008, 2012 Olympic Games, 2006 FIBA World Championship

When you play on Team USA's national team, you will always play with other great players. Therefore, sometimes you have to make statistical and play-style sacrifices. Throughout his Olympic career, LeBron James has been the king of versatility, always doing whatever his teams need him to do in FIBA play.

He ranks in the top five in career points (273), rebounds (95), three-pointers (22) and steals (36), plus his 88 all-time assists leads Team USA.

An iron man in the NBA, James is also tied for second all-time in Team USA Olympic games played (24), further illustrating his impressive durability and stamina. A two-time Olympic gold medalist and a one-time Olympic bronze medalist, James also took home a bronze medal in the 2006 FIBA World Championship.

3. Michael Jordan: 1984, 1992 Olympic Games

Michael Jordan was in his prime when he headlined “The Dream Team,” the first Team USA Olympics squad full of NBA players. While he only suited up for Team USA twice, he took full advantage of his two Olympic appearances, winning gold and dominating the field in both of those tournaments.

The 1992 Dream Team was stacked with talent, and Jordan put his defensive skills on display to lead the squad. He had eight steals in a game on two different occasions, which is a Team USA record. His 49 career Olympics steals are 11 more than anyone else that has ever worn a USA Basketball jersey.

Even with his defensive energy, Jordan still carried the burden offensively, as his 256 career points are the most out of any Team USA player with two or fewer Olympic appearances. Jordan's teams were unstoppable, but perhaps more importantly, he was the best player on arguably the most important team in Olympic basketball history.

2. Carmelo Anthony: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 Olympic Games, 2006 FIBA World Championship

Carmelo Anthony may have retired from basketball without ever winning an NBA Finals, but he is one of the most decorated players in international basketball history. Anthony has the most medals in Team USA history and he started out his national team career following his rookie season in the NBA.

While that 2004 Olympic team was a letdown, Anthony and Team USA still collected a bronze medal. The future Hall of Famer went on to play in the Olympics three more times, winning gold in 2008, 2012, and 2016. Anthony even played for the national team in the 2006 FIBA World Championship, adding another bronze medal to his name.

Anthony has not only recorded the second most points ever scored in an Olympic game for Team USA, but he also owns the record for the most points scored in a game. He scored 37 points against Nigeria in 2012 and the bucket-getter's Olympic records don't stop there.

Anthony has the Team USA Olympic record for three-pointers made in a game (10), free throws made in a game (13), and career rebounds (125). He's also has played in more Olympic games than any other Team USA player ever (31). Anthony's success didn't come only in the Olympics either, as he also set the record for the most points in FIBA World Cup history for Team USA players when he scored 35 points against Italy, although the guy who comes in at No. 1 on this list has since broken that record.

1. Kevin Durant: 2012, 2016, 2020 Olympic Games, 2010 FIBA World Championship

The most dominant player in Team USA history, Kevin Durant, owns the FIBA record books. Durant has brought home a gold medal for Team USA in every event he has played in, winning gold in three Olympic Games, as well as in the 2010 FIBA World Championship, a tournament in which he was named the MVP.

In Olympic play, Durant scored 156 total points in 2012 and 155 total points in 2016. Those numbers are first and second all-time in Team USA record books, respectively, for total points in a tournament. His 20.7 points per game in his third Olympics Games (2020) is the only time a member of Team USA has recorded at least 20 points per game.

The “Slim Reaper” blows away his peers when it comes to his Olympic career three-pointers made (74), free-throws made (69), and total points (435). His 435 career points are 99 more than the next closest scorer.

Durant also dominated FIBA World Championship play. His 38 points against Lithuania in 2010 is a Team USA record, as is his 205 total points that year. KD is by far the greatest scorer in Team USA history and he has the winning accolades to justify this top spot in USA Basketball lore.