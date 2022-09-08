Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.17: Dragonlands Uncharted Realms!

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.17 brings the mid-set update, Uncharted Realms! There’s many to discover, so read along for the TFT Patch 12.17 Notes.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.17 Notes

Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.17: Treasure Dragon Changes

Two new Treasure Dragons added/ The Chaos Dragon and Order Dragon each have a 30% chance of appearing in games, while the other 40% is taken up by the classic Treasure Dragon. All players in the game will have the same Treasure Dragon. The Order Treasure Dragon has a guaranteed Radian Item. the Chaos Dragon has more assorted contents, including unique items like Target Dummies, Emblems, and more.



Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.17: Dragon Trait Changes

Dragons are no longer unique, but still require two slots.

Dragon now has breakpoints (1/2/3/4/5), meaning you can have more than one Dragon on the field. Dragon (1): Dragons gain HP Dragon (2): Dragons also gain +20 Armor and Magic Resist Dragon (3): Dragons also deal +10% Damage Dragon (4): +1 Army Size Dragon (5): Dragons also gain +10% Attack Speed

Dragons of Tier 3, 4, and 5 rarity now cost 6, 7, and 8 gold respectively.

Chances of All Dragon Carousel past Stage 5 increased to 15%

Dragon Units Rebalance

Daeja’s tooltip now specifies that she targets the most enemies in a line, not the largest group of enemies

Daeja Health: 900 >>> 800

Daeja Windblast Damage: 275/375/1800 >>> 250/335/1550

Daeja NEW: Daeja’s auto-attacks no longer deal physical damage

Daeja Attack Damage: 20 >>> 0

Daeja Windblast Passive Barrage magic Damage: 20/35/150 >>> 40/55/180

If Daeja tries to equip Deathblade or Runaan’s Hurricane, the item will pop off with an error message

Idas Health: 1100 >>> 950

Idas Attack Damage: 100 >>> 90

Idas Golden Scales Damage Reduction: 35/55/300 >>> 30/50/300

Idas Golden Scales Ally Shield: 180/275/2000 >>> 150/250/1200

Shi Oh Yu Health: 900 >>> 850

Shi Oh Yu Attack Damage: 90 >>> 75

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 250/275/1000 >>> 230/250/1000%

Sy’fen Health: 1100 >>> 900

Sy’fen Attack Damage: 100 >>> 90

Sy’fen starting Mana nerf: 120/175 >>> 100/175

Sy’fen Rampage Bite Attack Damage ratio: 500/600/3000% >>> 475/550/2500%

Sy’fen Rampage Bite Armor Ignore: 50% >>> 25%

Ao Shin Health: 1000 >>> 800

Ao Shin Armor & Magic Resist: 50 >>> 35

Ao Shin max Mana buff: 0/200 >>> 0/175

Ao Shin Lightning Rain Damage: 225/400/2500 >>> 195/305/2000

Aurelion Sol Health: 1000 >>> 800

Aurelion Sol Armor & Magic Resist: 50 >>> 35

Aurelion Sol Black Hole Damage: 375/625/5000 >>> 325/550/4000

Shyvana Health: 1000 >>> 900

Shyvana Attack Damage: 140 >>> 120

Shyvana Dragon’s Descent Initial Impact Damage: 100/175/500 >>> 80/150/500

Shyvana Dragon’s Descent Flame Breathe Damage: 1050/1650/30000 >>> 700/1200/20000

Traits Changes

Trainer, Revel, and Legend have been removed.

Astral has been fully reworked. Now after every combat, players will gain an Astral Orb. The quality of the contents in the orb increases with the total star level of all your Astral Champions. Also all Astral champions gain AP.

Astral trait breakpoints: 3/6/9 >>> 3/5/8

NEW Astral (3/5/8) Ability Power: 10/30/75

Assassin Critical Strike Chance: 15/30/45 >>> 20/40/75%

Assassin Critical Strike Damage: 5/25/45 >>> 10/25/75%

Bruiser Health: 200/325/500/800 >>> 180/350/600/1000

Cannoneer trait breakpoints: 2/3/4/5 >>> 2/4/6

Cannoneer AOE cannon shot Attack Damage ratio: 175/350/550%

Cavalier now has a 6 chase trait

Cavalier Armor & Magic Resist: 35/55/75/100 >>>> 30/45/60/75/110

Dragonmancer trait breakpoints: 3/6/9 >>> 2/4/6/8

Dragonmancer Blessing grants 250/600/900/1200 bonus Health increased by 10 percent per Star level of your Dragonmancers

Dragonmancer Blessing grants 18/30/50/75 Ability Power increased by 10 percent per Star level of your Dragonmancers

Evoker trait breakpoints 2/4/6 >>> 2/3/4

Evoker gain 4/6/8 Mana per spell cast

Guardian now has a 8 chase trait

Guardian Max Health Shield: 30/50/75% >>> 25/40/70/125%

Guild trait breakpoints: 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8

Guild Scaling: 100/120/140/160/180/200/225 >>> 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180%

Guild, Sejuani Health Bonus: 100 >>> 130

Guild, Twitch Attack Speed Bonus: 10 >>> 13%

Guild Emblem Omnivamp: 3% >>> 4%

Guild, Zippy grants 8 Armor & Magic Resist (note: as a Dragon, Zippy counts for 3 Guild, tripling this bonus)

Guild, Jayce grants 5 Attack Damage & Ability Power

Jade trait breakpoints 3/6/9/12 >>> 3/5/7/9

Jade Statues summoned: 1/2/3/4

Jade Statues grants max Health percentage regeneration per 2 seconds: 2/3/5/8

Jade Statues grants Attack Speed: 10/25/45/88%

Mages no longer fail to doublecast if they’re stunned during their first cast

Mirage, Pirate 4/6/8 trait breakpoints have added new drop possibilities including Champion Duplicators, Full Items, and Loaded Dice.

Mirage, Spellsword’s Enchantment Ability Power per auto: 6/10/14/18 >>> 5/8/12/20

Mystic Magic Resist: 50/100/175/300 >>> 40/80/150/300

Ragewing trait breakpoints 3/6/9 >>> 2/4/6/8

Ragewing grants 50/100/175/250% total Attack speed during enrage

Ragewing grants 15/30/50/75% Omnivamp during enrage

Scalescorn Health Threshold: 2200 >>> 1900

Shapeshifter trait breakpoints: 2/4/6 >>> 2/4

Shapeshifter grants 50/125% bonus Health on transformation

Shimmerscale item, Crown of Champions time to empowered attack: 5 >>> 6 sec

Shimmerscale item, Determined Investor stacks required: 7 >>> 8

Shimmerscale item, Determined Investor Gold granted: 15 >>> 10

Shimmerscale item, Draven’s Axe base Attack Damage & Attack Speed: 10 >>> 5

Shimmerscale item, Draven’s Axe Gold on cashout: 7 >>> 5

Shimmerscale item, Gambler’s Blade base Ability Power & Attack Speed: 15 >>> 10

Shimmerscale item, Gambler’s Blade chance to proc: 10% >>> 7%

Shimmerscale item, Goldmancers Staff base Ability Power & Mana: 20 >>> 15

Shimmerscale item, Goldmancers Staff chance to proc: 50% >>> 33%

Shimmerscale item, Needlessly Big Gem allies alive per Gold: 2 >>> 3

Shimmerscale item, Mogul’s Mail base Health: 300 >>> 200

Swiftshot trait breakpoints 2/4/6 >>> 2/3/4/5

Swiftshot Attack Speed per hex: 10/15/25/35%

Tempest REMOVED: lightning strike no longer grants Attack Speed for Tempest units

Tempest NEW: lightning strike now increases Damage of Tempest units: 10/30/60/120%

Tempest lightning strike max Health percentage true damage: 5/20/35/50% >>> 5/15/25/35%

Warrior empowered attacks increased Damage: 80/175/325% >>>75/150/275%

Warriors can now proc multiple empowered attacks in a row.

Whispers Attack Damage & Ability Power per Stack: 1/3/5/8 >>> 1/3/6

Whispers Emblem is no longer obtainable. Removed from all tomes and augments.

Whispers 8 trait breakpoint has been removed

Tier 1 Units

The following Tier 1 units have been removed: Tahm Kench, Heimerdinger, Aatrox, Taric

Ezreal Mystic Shot Damage: 200/250/325 >>> 200/275/375

Nidalee Health: 550 >>> 600

Nidalee Attack Damage: 55 >>> 60

Nidalee Primal Surge Attack Speed: 40% >>> 40/45/50%

Sejuani Warrior’s Wrath max Health ratio: 6% >>> 5%

Senna Last Embrace Attack Damage ratio: 200% >>> 200/240/300%

Senna Last Embrace Magic Damage: 300/500/700 >>> 300/450/600

Sett Attack Damage: 65 >>> 60

Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage ratio: 160% >>> 150/155/160%

Skarner Attack Damage: 55 >>> 60

Skarner Crystalline Exoskeleton Shield: 300/360/420 >>> 300/375/450

Vladimir Transfusion Heal: 270/300/330 >>> 275/325/375

Tier 2 Units

The following Tier 2 units have been removed: Ashe, Jinx, Kayn, Nami, Shen, Thresh, Tristana

Braum Unbreakable Damage Reduction: 75/80/90% >>> 65/70/80%

Gnar Health: 700 >>> 750

Gnar Mega Gnar bonus Attack Damage: 50/80/150 >>> 60/90/150

Qiyana Health: 650 >>> 700

Qiyana Armor & Magic Resist: 30 >>> 35

Qiyana Elemental Blade Damage: 200/275/375 >>> 225/300/450

Yone Way of the Hunter Bonus Attack Damage ratio: 33% >>> 30/35/40%

Tier 3 Units

The following Tier 3 units have been removed: Anivia, Elise, Illaoi, Lulu, Ryze, Swain Swain now has different Traits, and is practically a whole new unit now.

Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage damage is now applied after the unit is knocked back

Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage NEW: Units hit by his Ability now have their Magic Resist reduced by 40% for 5 seconds

Lee Sin max Mana buff: 30/90 >>> 30/80

Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage Stun Duration: 1.5 >>> 1.25

Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage Damage: 295/375/495 >>> 230/300/385

Olaf Recklessness Attack Damage Ratio: 200% >>> 220/230/240%

Olaf Recklessness Attack Speed: 35/50/75% >>> 35/45/60%

Varus Chain of Constellations Attack Damage ratio: 250% >>> 300%

Varus Chain of Constellations bonus Magic Damage: 100/180/300 >>> 150/250/400

Volibear Health: 750 >>> 800

Volibear Armor & Magic Resist: 45 >>> 50

Volibear Relentless Storm bonus Health: 375/650/1200 >>> 400/700/1200

Tier 4 Units

The following Tier 4 units have been removed: Corki, Neeko, Ornn, Sona, Talon

Tier 5 Units

Pyke has been removed.

Soraka Starfall Healing: 120/180/1000 >>> 105/165/1000

Item Changes

Archangel’s Staff now displays the current Ability Power bonus instead of the stack count

Bramble Vest bonus Armor: 40 >>> 45

Deathblade bonus Attack Damage: 15/30/45 >>> 25/45/65 (Total AD: 40/75/110)

Frozen Heart has been REWORKED to Protector’s Vow

Protector’s Vow grants 15 bonus starting Mana

NEW Protector’s Vow: Once per combat at 50% Health, allies within 3 hexes gain a 20% maximum Health shield that lasts up to 2 seconds. Shielded allies gain 15 Armor and Magic Resist for the rest of combat. [Aura item]

Giant Slayer Health Threshold for damage amplification: 2200 >>> 1900

Ionic Spark removed the [Aura item] tag for clarity

Last Whisper now grants 10% bonus Attack Speed

Last Whisper Armor shred: 50% >>> 60%

Morellonomicon Bonus Ability Power: 30 >>> 20 (total 40 >>> 30)

Rabadon’s Deathcap bonus Ability Power: 55 >>> 60 (Total AP: 75 >>> 80)

Runaan’s Hurricane MINI REWORK: Damage from Runaan’s Hurricane’s bolts are now considered item damage. This means the damage can no longer critically strike, be dodged, interact with omnivamp, etc.

Runaan’s Hurricane Bonus Attack Damage: 10 >>> 20

Spear of Shojin now grants 20 bonus Ability Power

Spear of Shojin Mana per attack: 8 >>> 5

Ragewing Emblem has been removed from the game

Assassin Emblem is now an elusive emblem (you can no longer build it)

Spatula + Bow: Ragewing Emblem >>> Swiftshot Emblem

Spatula + Glove: Assassin Emblem >>> Lagoon Emblem

Augments

The following Augments have been re-added: Battlemage, Blue Battery (I), Golden Ticket, Knife’s Edge, Woodland Charm

The following Augments have been removed: Assassin Crest, Astral Heart, Meditation, Makeshift Armor, Phony Frontline, Ragewing Crest, Whispers Crown

Cannoneer Crown grants:Runaan’s Hurricane >>> Giant Slayer

Guild Crown grants: Giant Slayer >>> Protector’s Vow

Ragewing Crown has been changed to Ragewing Soul

Tempest Crown grants: Statikk Shiv >>> Hand of Justice

Battlemage NEW: Now grants Armor in addition to Ability Power

Battlemage I/II/III Armor: 15/25/35

Battlemage I/II/III Ability Power: 25/35/50 >>> 10/20/30

Big Friend Health threshold for damage reduction: 2000 >>> 1650

Binary Airdrop components granted: 1 >>> 2

Blue Battery I has been added back to the augment pool. Blue Battery’s name has been updated to “Blue Battery II”

Blue Battery II moved from Gold tier to Prismatic tier

Blue Battery NEW: Now grants Ability Power in addition its existing effect

Blue Battery I/II Ability Power: 10/20

Built Different I Health: 250/300/350/400 >>> 200/250/300/350

Built Different I Attack Speed: 40/50/60/70 >>> 30/45/60/75%

Built Different II Health: 300/400/500/600 >>> 250/325/400/475

Built Different II Attack Speed: 50/60/70/80 >>> 40/55/70/85%

Built Different III Health: 400/500/600/700 >>> 300/400/500/600

Built Different III Attack Speed: 60/70/80/90 >>> 50/65/80/95%

Cluttered Mind NEW: Grants 3 Tier 1 champions

Cluttered Mind XP at end of round: 4 >>> 3

Cutthroat Damage amplification against Mana-reaved enemies: 10% >>> 20%

The Golden Egg: transitioning from Stage 4-7 to 5-1 (Treasure Dragon transition) no longer counts towards the Golden Egg’s hatch timer

The Golden Egg turns to hatch: 11 >>> 10

The Golden Egg has had some loot table adjustments

Knife’s Edge Attack Damage: 30/45/55 >>> 20/35/50

Penitence NEW: Jade Statue explosions deal 100% more damage.

Penitence Jade Statue Disarm Duration: 3 >>> 2.5 seconds

Scorch Ragewing 5th instance damage increase: 25% >>> 20%

Woodland Charm REWORKED: The clone now spawns during the Planning Phase and can be moved like a standard unit. The clone has the base stats of the cloned unit, benefits from its traits, and cannot hold items

