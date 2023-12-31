The Tekken 8 Demo has been released and if you're wondering if the save file carries over to the full game on the release date, read along.

Bandai Namco's highly-anticipated fighting game, Tekken 8, with its release date this January 24, 2024, has been all the hype for fighting game aficionados. While everyone is enjoying the Tekken 8 Demo (with some utilizing the Cheat Engine to unlock several other characters) before the release of Tekken 8's full game, people have been wondering whether or not the Tekken 8 Demo Save File will carry over to the Tekken 8 Full Game. If you are worried about your progress with those four officially pre-released characters in the five different game modes that are currently available to play with, we let you in on the answer in this article.

Tekken 8 and What We Know Now

Before the Tekken 8 release date, we were presented with the roster being announced every once in a while together with a gameplay preview of how their playstyle is in the coming expansion of the franchise.

Official Roster of Playable Characters in Tekken 8

There are a total of 32 unique fighters that comprise both new and returning characters with the most notable ones as Jun Kazama and Azucena Ortiz. Fan favorites like Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Alisa Bosconovitch, Paul Phoenix, and Nina Williams all return to the game as well. In case you missed it, we listed all the Tekken 8 characters that complete the roster for the Tekken 8 game:

Asuka Kazama Azucena Bryan Fury Claudio Serafino Devil Jin Devil Kazuya Emilie De Rochefort Hwoarang Jack-8 Jin Kazama Jun Kazama Kazuya Mishima King Lars Alexandersson Leroy Smith Ling Xiaoyu Marshall Law Nina Williams Paul Phoenix Raven Kuma/Panda Steve Fox Dragunov Shaheen Leo Yoshimitsu Feng Zafina Alisa Bosconovich Lee Chaolan Victor Chevalier Reina

This makes up the official roster of Tekken 8 with Heihachi Mishima missing out for the first time in years. His character is told to be dead after being beaten by his son, Kazuya Mishima, and thrown down into a volcano.

Gameplay and Graphics

The Tekken franchise has been popular in the fighting game genre for quite several years already. Tekken 8 in particular, is focused on playing the game as aggressively as possible with the introduction of the Heat System and how comebacks are now more possible than ever. The new Heat System not only offers chip damage but offers more variety of expanded move sets as well as character properties. During this state, players can initiate Heat Smash moves that emphasize offensive moves even further. There will be a timer for the Heat State but can be halted when using certain moves. If opponents guard against your character during Heat State, they will be inflicted with chip damage, this encourages players to stay on the offensive for recoverable health.

The game utilizes the powerful Unreal Engine 5 which helps Tekken 8 deliver the most stunning graphics and immersive gameplay to date. There are currently three different stages that you can preview from the Tekken 8 Demo:

Urban Square (Evening)

Yakushima

Sanctum

From what we have gotten from the first Tekken game to the latest one that is coming to the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox, we are bound to see amazing development and an enhanced gameplay experience.

Confirmed Game Modes to date

As of writing, what we know about the confirmed Game Modes is coming from the Tekken 8 Demo. There is a total of five various Game Modes that you can play to fully kickstart the experience and ramp up the anticipation until the Tekken 8 Full Game Official Release Date:

Story: The Dark Awakens – Lets you play through the first chapter of Tekken 8's story mode.

– Lets you play through the first chapter of Tekken 8's story mode. Arcade Quest – Progress through an exciting story set in game arcades with you as the main character while learning about the basics of battle in Tekken 8.

– Progress through an exciting story set in game arcades with you as the main character while learning about the basics of battle in Tekken 8. Super Ghost Battle – This particular game mode unlocks after players have successfully finished clearing the Arcade Quest.

– This particular game mode unlocks after players have successfully finished clearing the Arcade Quest. Player vs Player – Go up against a human opponent via another controller in a standard offline versus match.

– Go up against a human opponent via another controller in a standard offline versus match. Player vs CPU – Go up against a computer in a standard offline versus match.

– Go up against a computer in a standard offline versus match. Gallery – See and appreciate the collection of artwork and assets that can be seen in Tekken 8.

Does the Tekken 8 Save File Carry to the Tekken 8 Full Game?

As much as you want, you can try and progress your four characters (Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, and Paul Phoenix) in Tekken 8. Unfortunately, none of the saved data will be ported or carried over from the Tekken 8 Demo to the Tekken 8 Full Game. While this seems like a sad thought, Bandai Namco makes it clear that everyone who will be playing the game will have equal footing when it comes to the Tekken 8 release date and the full game goes live. Perhaps, this is also their way of saying that you shouldn't be too attached to the demo version of the game.

The King of the Iron Fist tournament starts with Tekken 8 on January 26, 2024. Get ready for the next battle!