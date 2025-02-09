ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Temple-Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Temple-Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers know they will play in the NCAA Tournament next month. They have just four losses this season and have looked more like a team Memphis fans recognize and respect as a team capable of doing something impressive in March Madness. The Tigers were a big-time program under John Calipari in the first decade of this century, before Calipari relocated to Kentucky and won a national championship in 2012. They have not regained that status since Calipari left. Everyone at the school wants the Tigers to once again become one of the true elites in national college basketball. This upcoming NCAA Tournament is going to take the measurement of the Memphis program. We will see if coach Penny Hardaway can help the Tigers graduate to the next level of performance and achievement.

Memphis has played for the national championship of college basketball in 1973 and 2008. It made the Final Four in 1985. It has reached the Elite Eight on several occasions. Yet, Memphis has not been a true Final Four or national title contender for the past decade and a half. Fans in the basketball-loving city want the program to get unshackled and truly break free this year. Because of the school's long Sweet 16 drought, there is a lot of anxiety about Memphis's ability to deliver when it really counts. That helps set the stage for the next month and for this game against Temple.

Here are the Temple-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Temple-Memphis Odds

Temple: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +680

Memphis: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Temple vs Memphis

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is a good team, but the Tigers have been inconsistent as a heavy favorite at home this season. Given that the spread here versus Temple is 13.5 points, it is well worth noting that a few weeks ago, Memphis was a 13.5-point favorite against a below-average Wichita State squad and failed to cover that number. Memphis has the talent but not the consistency spread bettors are looking for in this game. Temple can at least keep it close.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis has a ton to play for in this game. Memphis is playing for seeding at the NCAA Tournament, and also for an outright AAC championship. The Tigers enter this game with a 9-1 record in AAC play. They are one game ahead of 8-2 UAB for the league lead, two games ahead of 8-3 North Texas and three ahead of 7-4 Tulane. If Memphis can run the table in AAC play, it will obviously win the conference championship. Doing so without dropping another game should give the Tigers a No. 4 seed at the NCAA Tournament, which means that if they play up to their seeding in March, they would make the Sweet 16. Any team seeded in the top four is expected — strictly as an extension of seeding — to make the last 16. Memphis needs to be able to walk away from this season with that achievement as a minimum standard. Nothing less will do.

Final Temple-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis is the far better team and should win by 15 or more points, but the Tigers do not have the solid track record as a home favorite which inspires confidence. Therefore, we recommend you sit back and wait to make a live play instead of committing to a pregame bet.

Final Temple-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Temple +13.5