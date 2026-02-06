Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is relentless on the football field, and off of it. While appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the All-Pro was not afraid to share his opinion on the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. While briefly speaking on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, he took aim at Cleveland Browns juggernaut Myles Garrett.

“{Giannis} and Myles Garrett, It’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be here.’ And then, ‘Hey, look, I’m back, guys.'” Nacua, at best, is implying that these two superb athletes are fickle. The man does not let a thought go unexpressed.

Garrett is probably preoccupied, however. He unanimously won his second DPOY award on Thursday night and will now turn his attention to the Winter Olympics, where his snowboarder girlfriend Chloe Kim will compete for another gold medal. The Nacua soundbite will probably find its way to him just the same. Though, No. 95 cannot deny that he did pull a 180 when it comes to his feelings about the Browns.

Puka Nacua says Myles Garrett is the NFL’s equivalent of Giannis Antetokounmpo: “It’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be here.’ And then, ‘Hey, look, I’m back, guys.’” (🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/JzP3afnn8I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2026

What does the future hold for Myles Garrett and Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Garrett requested a trade last February, stressing his desire to compete for a Super Bowl. He then signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension a month later, quickly rearranging his priorities. One can see how much losing still gets to him, but he is obviously willing to ride out the hard times now that that Browns backed up the Brink's truck.

Following a brutal offensive showing by the team — ranked 31st in the league with 16.4 points per game — perhaps the single-season sacks record holder will apply some pressure on the front office during free agency and the NFL Draft. Cleveland continues to squander the prime years of this future Hall of Famer. The Milwaukee Bucks can at least take pride in knowing they won a championship with their transcendent talent.

But is a split unavoidable at this point? Unlike Myles Garrett, Giannis Antetokounmpo has never formally requested a trade. He has publicly affirmed his loyalty for the franchise and city, again and again. However, Shams Charania reported that the 2021 NBA Finals MVP felt it was time to explore new options, hence why the Bucks engaged in talks with teams leading up to the trade deadline. Ultimately, Antetokounmpo did not go anywhere, and he was not upset about it whatsoever.

The seven-time All-NBA First-Team selection posted a classic scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street” that expressed his desire to remain in Milwaukee. Puka Nacua and others may be skeptical, but the Greek Freak has never publicly wavered on his stance. The situation remains shrouded in uncertainty.

If Antetokounmpo and Garrett are going to stay put, then their respective squads must figure out how to maximize their enormous impact. Coincidentally, or perhaps fittingly, the Haslam family is in the majority ownership group of both the Bucks and Browns.