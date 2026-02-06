The Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to be world-beaters entering 2026. As the defending two-time World Series champions, they have every reason to feel confident. Also, they are looking to keep the players that helped them win their second straight title.

On Friday, the Dodgers made it official that they were bringing back catcher Ben Rortvedt, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints. This was after the Cincinnati Reds waived him. Additionally, they got left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda.

Rortvedt was the backup catcher for Will Smith and Dalton Rushing. He started in the remaining 18 games of the regular season due to injuries affecting Smith.

Altogether, Rortvedt batted .224 with 11 hits, one home run, and 4 RBIs. He also started in the Wild Card series against the Reds, as well as the early part of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Later on, Smith returned to his starting role.

Altogether, Rortvedt had seven at-bats during both playoff series. Ultimately, he came away with three hits, a double, an RBI, and two sacrifice bunts.

Article Continues Below

The Dodgers are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees to win three consecutive World Series titles. It was the Yankees who achieved the last three-peat from 1998 to 2000.

Most of the major players from the Dodgers' World Series team remain in place. They include Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with Dave Roberts as manager.

Plus, Kyle Tucker adds even more power to their lineup.

The most notable exception is Clayton Kershaw, who retired at season's end.