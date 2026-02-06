With the Tennessee Titans about to embark on the 2026 offseason, the team's future will be led by quarterback Cam Ward and his hopeful success moving forward. As Ward sees the new Titans hires in Brian Daboll being the offensive coordinator and Robert Saleh being the head coach, the quarterback's cousin, Quandre Diggs, speaks on his outlook.

Diggs is a productive player in his own right as he is a Pro Bowl cornerback and currently with the Seattle Seahawks, as they're about to play in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots on Sunday. When asked about Ward, Diggs believes that he has “handled things great.”

“I think Cam handled things great,” Diggs said, via the team's website. “I'm proud of him. But that's who he is – he is somebody that doesn't get rocked by hard times, and he is going to continue to push through it.”

“And, I think as the year went on, he continued to get better, and that's all you can ask for,” Diggs continued. “It was definitely a learning experience, but I know he is going to put the work in, and I know he is going to be one of the great ones in this league.”

Quandre Diggs says that Titans' Cam Ward will be “just fine”

As the Titans hope that Daboll is a perfect fit for Ward in the offense, the quarterback is looking to improve on his rookie season, where he threw for 3,169 yards, to go along with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Diggs is in his second stint with Seattle, as he was traded from Tennessee, where he spent two seasons.

Consequently, speaking more about Ward, he would say that he believes the changes to the franchise “should help” that the 23-year-old will be “just fine.”

“But I just think what has happened, they went and tried to put people around him that have had some experience in it, and I think he'll be just fine,” Diggs continued.

At any rate, Ward and the Titans look to improve after finishing with a 3-14 record, finishing last in the AFC South.