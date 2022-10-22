Cedric Tillman out vs. UT Martin, but there’s good news

Tennessee football is still riding a high after their upset victory over Alabama, taking down one of the favorites to win a national title. Now, they look ahead to a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday, and unfortunately, the Vols will be without star pass-catcher Cedric Tillman again.

But, it appears he’s very close to returning and could suit up next weekend against Kentucky.

Via Pete Thamel:

“Sources: Tennessee will again be without star WR Cedric Tillman and veteran S Jaylen McCollough against UT Martin today. Tillman increased his practice activity and is making progress, as he’s expected to ramp up next week with the expectation to return against Kentucky.”

Tillman hurt his ankle in early September and ultimately had surgery on Sep. 20th. He’s been limited at practice but has been ramping up his activity.

A redshirt senior, Tillman is one of Hendon Hooker’s most reliable targets out wide. He’s already hauled in 17 receptions for 246 yards in 2022 and had 12 receiving touchdowns in the 2011 campaign, the second-most in a single season in program history.

Jalin Hyatt has been stepping up in a big way in the absence of Cedric Tillman, though. The WR grabbed six catches for 207 yards and a mind-boggling five touchdowns against Bama, absolutely torching Nick Saban’s secondary.

Once Tillman does return, the connection between Hooker, Hyatt, and Tillman will be absolutely deadly. This is a very good Tennessee team and there’s no telling what they could accomplish. After defeating a perennial powerhouse, the sky is truly the limit.