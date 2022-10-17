Tennessee football: 4 takeaways from Volunteers’ win over Alabama

In one of the most anticipated games of the year, Tennessee football and Alabama put up a show on Saturday. The Volunteers shocked the world with a big 52-49 win and climbed all the way to No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Tennessee is now just trailing the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC. Not only does the victory motivate the team, but it should also make a statement to the NCAA competition that the Volunteers are competing for bigger things.

While they will still face the Bulldogs later this season, Sunday’s historic result will be celebrated for many weeks to come. Head coach Josh Heupel and the roster will look back at this game and analyze it to make sure it is not a one-hit wonder. With that being said, here are four takeaways from the Volunteers’ win against the Crimson Tide.

4. Defense must be consistent throughout all four quarters

Despite the big offensive game, the Tennessee football defense still allowed 49 points. Notably, they allowed 29 points in the second half alone.

But things started pretty well. Alabama only scored one touchdown in the first half and was down by 14 points early in the game. Then, Nick Saban’s offense found its rhythm. The Crimson Tide finished the night with 569 total yards of offense, led by Bryce Young with 455 yards. Alabama also successfully went 6-13 on third downs.

Even though the win came, Tennessee’s defense must be strong throughout all 60 minutes of football. With the Volunteers set to face Georgia in three weeks, they must be prepared because, if the offense is struggling, it could become a blowout loss.

3. Jalin Hyatt was the team’s secret weapon

If there was one player who had his breakout moment on Saturday, that was Jalin Hyatt. The wide receiver finished the game with six catches for impressive 207 yards and five touchdowns. That included a 76-yard score to retake the lead in the fourth quarter. He earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

In his first two seasons with Tennessee football, Hyatt had 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns combined. In 2022, he already has 595 yards and 10 scores, with most of those numbers coming off on Saturday.

The wideout is slowly becoming one of the team’s best receiving weapons this season. This was the second time he surpassed the 100-yard mark and averaged over 30 yards per reception. The main difference is that the previous one was against Akron. Now, playing a ranked team and one of the best in the nation, he showed he can play on bigger stages.

Should he keep up, Tennessee is in a great position for an SEC title. Hyatt does not need many touches to make a big impact, making him a secret weapon that can be used in specific moments.

2. Hendon Hooker really is that guy in college football

For every great receiver, there is a great quarterback. Luckily for the Volunteers, they have Hendon Hooker. Entering Saturday, he was in conversations for the Heisman Trophy. After the game, it looks like the award is not a dream anymore.

Hooker completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 385 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He also added 56 yards on the ground for Tennessee football.

For the season, the quarterback has completed 70% of his passes for 1,817 yards and 15 touchdowns against just one pick. He is also leading the Volunteers to a perfect 6-0 record. For comparison, Bryce Young had a completion rate of 66.9% in his Heisman-winning campaign in 2021.

The win over Alabama only cemented Hooker’s name as one of the frontrunners for the trophy. Three consecutive victories against ranked teams should be key when the voting ballots come out. If Tennessee remains undefeated, fans should expect Hooker in the top three for the Heisman Trophy by the end of the season.

1. Tennessee is very close to the College Football Playoff

The dream of every college football team is to make it to the College Football Playoff one day. For schools such as Georgia and Alabama, this is almost a lock every year. However, for others such as Tennessee, this is an ongoing battle. The Volunteers are climbing the rankings every week, currently placing No. 3 just behind Georgia and Ohio State.

Since the Crimson Tide is struggling this year, 2022 is the best chance for the Volunteers to earn a bid to the CFP. The many big wins versus ranked teams will certainly be considered when the committee decides the top four. Unless something drastic happens, Tennessee football is almost a lock in the semifinals.

If the Volunteers win against the Bulldogs in two weeks, their presence is basically guaranteed. If they lose in a close one, that should also be enough.

All things considered, fans in Knoxville have many reasons to celebrate Saturday’s win. This will likely be the day people will remember Tennessee’s season turned a dream into reality.