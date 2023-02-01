Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker has full confidence in his capabilities as a quarterback. In fact, he said that the best is yet to be seen from him when he spoke about his take on his personal outlook once he gets 100 percent healthy again.

“It will be a better version of Hendon Hooker, the best we’ve seen yet,” Hendon Hooker said at the Senior Bowl, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

While Hendon Hooker will not be able to see action in the Senior Bowl, he accepted the invitation to be there in order for him to speak with NFL teams down in Mobile, Tennessee. As Hendon Hooker awaits the day when he can finally test his body on the field again, he is trying to improve other key quarterback aspects.

“I feel great,” Hooker said. “I’m moving around. I’m excited to get back to my regular self. My cerebral side has elevated to a whole other level. I’m continuing to build that and my leadership skills and communication skills. I’ll have that chip on my shoulder whenever I get back.”

Hendon Hooker suffered an ACL tear on Nov. 19 during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road. Tennessee lost that game, 63-38, but was able to bounce back a week after by routing the Vanderbilt Commodores, 56-0, and then winning the Orange Bowl by defeating the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 30 with Joe Milton III handling the quarterbacking duties.

Hooker passed for 8,974 yards and 80 touchdowns against 12 interceptions during his college football career that started with the Virginia Tech Hokies.