Despite suffering a torn ACL near the end of the 2022 college football regular season, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is slated to appear in the Senior Bowl after accepting the invite to the event (via Ari Meirov).

“Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has accepted an invitation to be at next week’s

@SeniorBowl . Hooker tore his ACL on November 19th. At the very least he’ll be able to speak to NFL teams as draft season comes into full swing.”

Hendon Hooker was a major reason for Tennessee football’s rise in 2022. With Hooker at the helm of the Vols’ offense under center, Tennessee was able to come with massive wins against the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Kentucky Wildcats. Hooker, regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, passed for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns. A dual-threat quarterback, Hendon Hooker also rushed for 430 yards and five touchdowns on 104 carries in his final year in Knoxville.

Hooker suffered the ACL injury in the fourth quarter of a road game against the South Carolina Gamecock, a 63-38 loss that virtually doomed Tennessee’s chances to make the trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Volunteers were able to recover with Joe Milton III as their starter in the following game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but they still ended up with a non-CFP bowl ticket. With Milton still as their QB and Hendon Hooker watching, the Volunteers finished their season on a positive note, beating the Clemson Tigers in the Capital One Orange Bowl late last December.