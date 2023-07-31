The Tennessee football team has a lot of expectations in a difficult SEC in 2023. Josh Heupel and the Volunteers avoided a postseason ban after finalized rulings regarding Jeremy Pruitt's violations. Now, the Vols have added Bennett Warren, the No. 5 OT in the entire Class of 2024, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Four-Star OT Bennett Warren tells me he has Committed to Tennessee! The 6’8 330 OT from Sugar Land, TX chose the Vols over Michigan, Oklahoma, & Texas A&M'

Bennett Warren made it official with a couple of pictures and videos on his Twitter page, stating, “I'm home!!!” with a couple of orange emojis.

Warren chose to play at Tennessee over Michigan and Texas A&M and opened up on his decision, per Fawcett: “The opportunity to be in the SEC definitely. I love the town of Knoxville in general and just really enjoyed being around that staff and their family environment. My family loved it and I could tell they were really happy there.”

Warren is set to begin his final high school season at Fort Bend Christian Academy and had plenty of offers, including some from Oklahoma, Auburn, Oregon, Texas, and Texas Tech, among plenty of others, but the appeal of SEC football and the Tennessee football program, in general, helped make his decision final, as well as some strong impressions from the coaching staff.

Tennessee football fans should be thrilled with adding Bennett Warren, and he should be a huge piece of the offensive line for the foreseeable future in Rocky Top.