In college football, the sins of the previous coaching staff are often laid upon the new regime. Just ask Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel. The Tennessee football program committed over 200 violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt, and Josh Heupel is left to deal with punishments handed down by the NCAA.

The NCAA has fined the Tennessee football program more than $8 million for recruiting violations. Heupel and the Volunteers have been put on probation for five years and lost 28 scholarships over that time. Other recruiting limitations will make the next half-decade more challenging for Heuple and Tennessee football because of Pruitt's infractions.

The NCAA's punishments are not as bad as they could've been. The Tennessee football team avoided being banned from bowl games or the College Football Playoffs. In light of that decision, Heupel has his eyes on winning a title.

“It had nothing to do with our current staff, we weren't there,” Heupel said of the violations and avoiding a bowl ban, via ESPN's Paul Finebaum. “People tried to use it against us in recruiting. Now it's over and we have to opportunity to go compete for Championships.”

It didn't take long for Heuple to clean up Pruitt's mess and turn the Tennessee football program around. Pruitt went 3-7 in 2020, his final season with the Volunteers. After leading Tennessee to a 7-6 record in 2021, Heuple went 11-2 in 2022. The Volunteers finished sixth in the final CFP rankings and beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

If Pruitt returns to college football, he'll be subject to a one-year suspension with his new school.