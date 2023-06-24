NFL legend and Tennessee football alum Peyton Manning knows a good arm when he sees one. And Manning, who, along with brothers Eli and Cooper and father Archie, runs the Manning Passing Academy, tabbed Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton as a passer to watch. Manning said that the football camp might need to give the Tennessee QB 100 yards to throw with, rather than the usual 80, given his cannon arm, per On3 Sports.

“We usually start the throwing on, I don’t know, maybe the 30 yard line, going toward the other end zone. You figure that you’ve got 80 yards thats safe, that you’re not going to run a kid into the goalpost. I’m not sure the 30’s safe with Joe. We might need to back him up on our own 10 and give him 100 yards to work with. But, big arms is great but I watch Joe practice, I know how much he studies. He’s an accurate quarterback and he’s a great kid as well.”

Not only is Manning clearly impressed with Milton's arm strength, but also his accuracy. And Milton certainly didn't disappoint on Friday evening, as he unloaded an absolute cannon of a throw at the Manning Passing Academy for all to see.

It's safe to say that Tennessee football, which just ushered off one of the most talented passers in the nation in Henden Hooker to the NFL, will be in good hands with Milton.

A former starting QB for the Michigan Wolverines, Milton transferred to Tennessee football back in Aril of 2021.

Milton got his first real taste of starting action in 2022 after Hooker went down with a torn ACL- and he excelled.

The Tennessee football signal-caller completed 64.6 percent of his passes while throwing for 971 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in nine games.

Now he'll get a chance to show what he can do in a full-time starting role. Chances are, Peyton Manning won't be the only one feeling impressed.