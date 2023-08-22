Josh Heupel continues to build up the Tennessee football program with top talent, landing 5-star edge rusher Jordan Ross. Ross announced his decision to play for Tennessee football on Monday, choosing the Volunteers over Alabama, Texas and others, per 247Sports. His commitment boosts Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class by five spots up to No. 6 in the nation in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Jordan Ross is the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 12 overall prospect. Ross liked Tennessee a lot on his visits — enough to choose the Vols over his hometown team Alabama. He was present for Tennessee's thrilling upset over the Crimson Tide last season.

“When they beat Alabama, that was the best game experience I had,” Ross said. “I can’t wait to get down there and visit Knoxville again. It was the best experience I had.”

“The staff made me well educated on their program. I think they’re building a great place. They have Nico [Iamaleava] and a great offense going and they’re really good at development,” Ross said. “They build a great relationship with the players and everything. Coach [Rodney] Garner has been in the college game for a long time at Auburn and now Tennessee and I think he’s great at developing players.”

This is the third year at the helm of Tennessee football for Josh Heupel. Last year's campaign was a major success, including wins over Alabama, LSU, and Clemson. The Volunteers finished 11-2 and held the No. 1 spot in the CFP rankings at one point.

Tennessee is headed in the right direction with strong recruiting classes in 2023 and now also in 2024. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who Ross referred to, was the No. 2 player in the class of 2023. He headlined Tennessee's 2023 class, which ranked 10th in the country.