The Michigan football team is still in the mix for four-star 2026 offensive tackle Claude Mpouma. Mpouma trimmed his list of college options down to five this weekend, and the Wolverines made the cut. Mpouma is still considering Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Nebraska and Auburn.

Claude Mpouma is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #167 player in the 2026 class, the #14 OT and the #4 player in the state of Illinois. Mpouma currently attends Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. He is a midwest kid, and Michigan isn’t too far away from home. It’s not surprising that there are four Big Ten teams in Mpouma’s top-five.

The Wolverines do have some tough competition here with two strong Big Ten teams and a couple of premier SEC programs as well despite some recent struggles from the programs. It's unclear when we will hear a commitment from Mpouma, but a lot of players like to make their decision before the high school football season starts. Regardless, it won't be long before we know where Mpouma will spend his college days.

The Michigan football team is off to kind of a slow start in the 2026 recruiting class, but there is plenty of time for things to change. June will be a massive month for the Wolverines as a lot of top targets will be on campus for official visits. This is when Michigan will get their chance to wow some of the best prospects in the 2026 class, and a good amount of commitments should come in the months to follow.

Michigan is in good standing with a lot of top recruits in the 2026 class, and Claude Mpouma is one of them. The next month or so will be crucial for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail, and if all goes to plan, Michigan should end up finishing with one of the top classes in the country again.