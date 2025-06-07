Miami (FL) football and Mario Cristobal faced a sudden coaching change Saturday. Cristobal and the ‘Canes are losing a popular member of their staff. Plus with a big college football recruiting month still ahead.

Strength and conditioning coach Aaron Feld is stepping away from his duties, with Doug Samuels of Football Scoop confirming the move. Feld was one of the more unique personas on Cristobal's staff. Notably for his signature curvy mustache.

Feld isn't one who goes out an recruits for the ‘Canes. But he's a long-running Cristobal assistant. Even before heading to “The U.”

Feld gained fame during his time at Oregon and running the strength and conditioning program there. He was Cristobal's right hand man when it came to getting the Ducks into shape. Feld brought the same energy as one of Cristobal's first Miami hires.

Why beloved Miami, Mario Cristobal assistant is stepping away

Feld is making a family decision by resigning. He also confirmed his decision to step down Saturday.

“I have nothing but love and respect for this football team. This was a tough decision to make, but ultimately the choice was clear,” Feld said in a social media post. “At the end of the day, my wife and kids deserve more from me than my circumstances allowed, so the only course of action was to change my circumstances.”

Feld then dropped one more line before diving into his praise for the Hurricanes and the work they've put in.

“Failing as a husband and father will never be an option,” Feld posted.

Feld told the Hurricane players how much he loved them. And that “the best is ahead.”

Miami has put together a strong recruiting offseason despite the new coaching change. The Hurricanes landed five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell in May. Cristobal and the Hurricanes even flipped Georgia commit Jontavius Wyman in April. Miami coaxed another SEC commit to come over in Jaelan Waters, who originally was heading to Florida.

Producing the top pick in the NFL Draft Cam Ward was another offseason highlight. Ward himself trained under Feld before his Heisman finalist campaign.