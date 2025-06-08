South Carolina football hasn't caused waves on the college football recruiting trail for most of 2025. But the Gamecocks swooped up a pair of four-star twins Saturday. And securing these talented prospects over rival Auburn and defending national champion Ohio State.

The Southeastern Conference power landing new verbal commitments from Aiden and Andrew Harris, who star in North Carolina at Weddington High School in Matthews. Steve Wiltfong of On3 revealed that the Buckeyes and Tigers were in the mix. Both brothers chose the Gamecocks during their recruiting trip to Columbus on Saturday.

“The culture. Being surrounded by good coaches. The environment and creating a bond,” were the reasons Aiden Harris chose South Carolina in his conversation with Wiltfong.

Both siblings emerge as a major and much needed recruiting win for head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.

South Carolina has new momentum after beating Ohio State, Auburn

It's rare in the CFB recruiting world when South Carolina edges Ohio State for talent. Or even a traditional SEC power like Auburn.

But both Harris twins create new momentum on the recruiting trail for SC. They're verbal commits No. 6 and seven for the 2026 class. The twins are also the first big recruiting win for Beamer and his staff since March 21. South Carolina lured in the nation's third-ranked interior offensive lineman Zyon Guiles.

Andrew Harris arrives to the Gamecocks as North Carolina's 17th-ranked prospect by 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound prospect got courted by Travian Robertson and Sterling Lucas to come to South Carolina. He lured in 36 total offers before choosing SC.

Aiden Harris is slightly taller at 6-foot-3 and 245-pounds. Except he's the state's fourth-best prospect by 247Sports and the nation's fifth-ranked overall defensive lineman by 247Sports composite. He lured in 39 total offers and, like his brother, had Robertson courting him.

South Carolina ranks seventh among SEC schools for 2026 recruiting classes. They rank 39th nationally.