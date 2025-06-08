South Carolina football hasn't caused waves on the college football recruiting trail for most of 2025. But the Gamecocks swooped up a pair of four-star twins Saturday. And securing these talented prospects over rival Auburn and defending national champion Ohio State.

The Southeastern Conference power landing new verbal commitments from Aiden and Andrew Harris, who star in North Carolina at Weddington High School in Matthews. Steve Wiltfong of On3 revealed that the Buckeyes and Tigers were in the mix. Both brothers chose the Gamecocks during their recruiting trip to Columbus on Saturday.

“The culture. Being surrounded by good coaches. The environment and creating a bond,” were the reasons Aiden Harris chose South Carolina in his conversation with Wiltfong.

Both siblings emerge as a major and much needed recruiting win for head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.

South Carolina has new momentum after beating Ohio State, Auburn

Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster greets his players after a Bruins touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the third quarter at Rose Bowl.
DeShaun Foster posts sly reaction after UCLA lands East Coast 4-starLorenzo J Reyna ·
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel high-fives fans as he walks down the tunnel for warm up before the USC game at Michigan Stadium
Michigan AD Warde Manuel explains revenue sharing planScotty White ·
A Michigan Wolverines cheerleader runs with the M flag after a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State lost 45-23.
4-star CB breaks down recent Michigan football visitScotty White ·
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Miami, Mario Cristobal loses key member of coaching staffLorenzo J Reyna ·
Detail view of the logo and basketballs during NCAA Tournament West Regional Practice at Chase Center.
Former NCAA athletes to be paid $2.8 billion for lost NIL earningsBenjamin Adducchio ·
MLB's Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel Investigations, Compliance & Security, Bryan Seeley, speaks to our editorial board about sports gambling.
Former MLB exec to be new head of College Sports CommissionTroy Finnegan ·

It's rare in the CFB recruiting world when South Carolina edges Ohio State for talent. Or even a traditional SEC power like Auburn.

But both Harris twins create new momentum on the recruiting trail for SC. They're verbal commits No. 6 and seven for the 2026 class. The twins are also the first big recruiting win for Beamer and his staff since March 21. South Carolina lured in the nation's third-ranked interior offensive lineman Zyon Guiles.

Andrew Harris arrives to the Gamecocks as North Carolina's 17th-ranked prospect by 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound prospect got courted by Travian Robertson and Sterling Lucas to come to South Carolina. He lured in 36 total offers before choosing SC.

Aiden Harris is slightly taller at 6-foot-3 and 245-pounds. Except he's the state's fourth-best prospect by 247Sports and the nation's fifth-ranked overall defensive lineman by 247Sports composite. He lured in 39 total offers and, like his brother, had Robertson courting him.

South Carolina ranks seventh among SEC schools for 2026 recruiting classes. They rank 39th nationally.