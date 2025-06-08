Texas football stockpiled its 2026 class during the official visit weekend for recruits. The Longhorns not only added new commits, but gained a potential future Arch Manning weapon courted by Ole Miss and Notre Dame.

Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian landed Kohen Brown Sunday, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming the commitment. Brown previously chose USC before dipping out in May. Brown first committed to USC in April and turned down SMU.

This time, Brown rises as an in-state recruiting win for the ‘Horns. Brown stars for Waxahachie High in Texas. He even told Fawcett “This is home. Hook ‘Em.”

The Fighting Irish and Rebels, again, were in the hunt for him. On3 handed ND an 8.3% chance to land Brown, while Ole Miss received a higher probability at 15.4%. Even the Mustangs remained in the hunt — calculated with having a 26.2% shot.

Texas surrounding Arch Manning with weapons amid NFL Draft talk

The incoming starting quarterback in Austin finds himself in a unique position. And it deals with more than replacing Quinn Ewers.

Manning is hearing constant NFL Draft chatter — as he's eligible to enter next year's class. However, Manning comes with multiple eligibility seasons left.

The right-hander can still opt to stay another season following 2025. The upcoming '25 campaign becomes his first official full season as the QB1. Manning has the option to remain in Austin for up to three seasons. That means he can enter the draft as late as 2029.

This also means Brown could become a future go-to target of his down the road. “Coach Sark” is bolstering the weaponry at Texas through Brown.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder is projected to play the slot position in college. He's also a track and field star known to blaze the 100-meter in 10.69.

Brown becomes one of two major verbal commits for Texas. The Longhorns landed four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon of Monroe, Louisiana Saturday — who was another official visitor in Austin.