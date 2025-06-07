The Michigan football team hosted one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class last weekend as four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin was in Ann Arbor for an official visit. The next few weeks are packed with important visitors, and it sounds like the Wolverines did a good job starting this month on the right foot.

Davon Benjamin has an impressive offer list, so the Michigan football team has some stiff competition here. It won’t be easy to earn a commitment, but it sounds like Benjamin was impressed by his visit.

“Michigan stood out with how serious they are about player development,” Benjamin said, according to a post from Hayes Fawcett. “They’re all about building you up on & off the field, & you can tell they’ve got a plan to help you succeed long term.”

Benjamin is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #36 player in the 2026 class, the #5 safety and the #7 player in the state of California. Benjamin currently attends Oak Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA. There are some West Coast schools like USC and Oregon that seemed to be in better standing than Michigan, but the official visit to Ann Arbor could’ve changed that.

“Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel,” Benjamin’s scouting report states. “A talented receiver as well and offers playmaking ability as a punt/kick returner. Plays predominately safety at the H.S level to allow him to roam sideline to sideline and take advantage of his range and ballhawk ability but has excellent man to man cover skills. Has locked up some talented receivers on the 7v7 circuit and shows the ability to play a physical game without having to clutch and grab like so many young corners.”

In terms of a high school prospect, Benjamin is just about as good as it gets. He could go on to have a special career at Michigan if he ends up committing.

“Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has the speed to run with just about anyone down the field,” his scouting report continues. “Plays a physical game in run support and can fly off the hash and lay out an opposing ball carrier. A smart, high IQ football player and very instinctive. When combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick.”

Davon Benjamin is a gifted athlete, and he would be a major get for the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class.