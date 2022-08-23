Volunteers suspend William Mohan after domestic violence arrest

The University of Tennessee athletic department announced the suspension of Volunteers linebacker William Mohan following his Sunday arrest on a felony domestic violence charge.

“We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan,” a Tennessee spokesperson said on Tuesday, per Chris Low of ESPN. “He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Mohan had already left the scene on Saturday night when officers arrived in response to a domestic disturbance call. A woman told officers she invited Mohan over, but quickly realized he was intoxicated. He allegedly became aggressive with her when she rejected his sexual advances, grabbing her face and throat.

The woman told police she grabbed a knife when Mohan refused to leave her home. Upon being confronted with the knife and ordered to exit the premises, Mohan purportedly grabbed the victim by her throat again, wresting the knife away with his other hand. He reportedly left the scene after the woman’s roommate got involved, but returned shortly thereafter, banging on the front door and calling her name.

The woman reportedly let Mohan back into the apartment, upon which point he passed out on the couch. She then called him a ride home using his cell phone.

A redshirt sophomore from Brooklyn, William Mohan played in 12 games as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor last season, finishing with nine tackles. The 6’1, 210-pounder was a three-star high school prospect in the class of 2020.

[Chris Low, ESPN]