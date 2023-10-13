Tennessee football's Week 7 matchup will have them facing off against the Texas A&M Aggies. Saturday night's SEC conference game will be only the fourth time the two have met, with each team carrying two wins in the series. The last time they faced each other was back in 2020, when the Aggies football team bested the Volunteers in Knoxville, 34-14.

Coming off a bye week, the Volunteers are now 1-1 in conference play and 4-1 overall, ranked 19th in the country. Many in Vols country are still figuring out what exactly this team is this year, as it bears no resemblance to last year's team that was propelled by a high-powered offense. That's not this year's Tennessee football team.

Tennessee is now winning games with their defense, which ranks No. 4 in the SEC in sacks with 22 and 21st in total defense in the country. The Volunteers will be hoping to utilize this defense once again to stop the Aggies, who are coming off a loss to Alabama.

Someone is going to take the series lead with this game, but each team is looking for a win for much different reasons. The Volunteers are still looking to keep their hopes alive in the SEC East, while Jimbo Fisher is looking for a win to potentially keep his job. Now, let's get into some Tennessee football Week 7 predictions.

4. Tennessee football can win the game at the line of scrimmage

As noted, this is now a Tennessee football team that is guided by defense, particularly the defensive front. They can get after the quarterback, as evidenced by their sack totals. The Volunteers can't allow quarterback Max Johnson to have time in the pocket to find his talented receivers, or else it could be a long day for Tennessee.

Conversely, if Tennessee's offensive line gives Joe Milton enough time, it could be a great day for the Volunteers. Miami and Alabama both managed the Aggies' tough defensive front long enough to expose their suspect secondary. If Milton can get the ball to his receivers accurately, the Volunteers will score some points.

3. Tennessee football focuses on the run, rushing for 200 yards

If Joe Milton isn't quite what head coach Josh Heupel was hoping he could be for this year's offense, then back to ground and pound it is for the Volunteers. Against South Carolina, Tennessee put up 238 rushing yards, with 123 coming from Jaylen Wright in 16 carries, and another 59 yards coming from Jabari Small on 11 carries.

Against their three Power-5 opponents this year, their worst rushing total was against Florida, their only loss, where they rushed for right around 100 yards. The other game was against Virginia, where they rushed for 287 yards.

What Tennessee did so well last season was actually running the ball, setting up their passing game. Granted, they had a much better quarterback behind center then, but still, running the ball seems essential for this team now. It won't be easy against the Aggies, though.

2. Tennessee football loses the turnover battle

Tennessee and Texas A&M both have accounted for seven turnovers this season. This game seems like one where there could be a few turnovers from both teams, especially from the quarterbacks. Milton lost one of his best offensive weapons in Bru McCoy during the South Carolina game, further damaging an already less potent Tennessee passing game that was dominant last season. Milton has forced throws before; it could happen again facing the Aggies' defensive line.

1. Tennessee football loses to Texas A&M

Both of these teams feel like they're on similar paths right now. They're both solid football teams, but there's definitely something missing that makes them great. The Volunteers are always tough at home, which plays a significant factor when visiting Neyland Stadium. However, if the Aggies can win the turnover battle and keep Milton confused and rattled for most of the game, then this game goes the Aggies' way, 29-27.