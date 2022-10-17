Tennessee getting a game-changing $2.2 billion stadium

The Tennessee Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper have reportedly agreed to terms on building a new home for the NFL franchise. According to Axios, there will be an announcement coming in the near future after months of negotiating. It will cost up to $2.2 billion.

The Titans new stadium would be a dome which would make it more attractive for hosting events like the Super Bowl. Given the Nashville’s cold winters, planning an event like the Super Bowl would not be doable at Nissan Stadium, the Titans’ current home. According to Axios, if the plan is approved by Metro Council, the new stadium would be built east of Nissan Stadium by I-24.

Axios reported that Tennessee would bring in close to $800 million in private revenue sources. From a government funding perspective, there are already $500 million in bonds from the state while Davidson County will impose a 1% tax on hotel room rentals.

One road block the Titans and Cooper could run into is the ambivalence from Metro Council to build another stadium. Nissan Stadium was built only 23 years ago and meant to last longer than just over two decades. Cooper will have to make a rock solid case to Metro Council if this is going to be approved.

The momentum of the Tennessee Titans building a new stadium and attract a larger audience comes at the heels of the Titans building a consistent playoff contender the last couple of years. Under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans have made it to the playoffs three out of the last four years after not reaching the postseason since 2008.