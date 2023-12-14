Mackenzie Donihoo, a key player in Tennessee softball's 2023 World Series run, bids an emotional farewell to her career.

Tennessee softball's starting shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo announced her medical retirement. Donihoo, known for her significant contribution to Tennessee softball's 2023 Women's College World Series journey, expressed mixed emotions over this decision in a social media post Wednesday.

Her impactful one-season tenure with the Lady Vols, following a transfer from the University of Oklahoma, was marked by a historic sweep of the SEC titles.

“It was a privilege and an honor to win two SEC titles and help return Tennessee softball to the Women's College World Series. I will cherish the memories of celebrating on our home field and sharing those moments with you,” Donihoo stated. “For the last several years, I have battled lingering injuries and after much prayer and discussions with my family, coaches, teammates and doctors – I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from the game I love so much and medically retire.”

Before joining Tennessee, Donihoo played for Oklahoma for three seasons. Her stats with the Lady Vols were impressive: a .266 batting average, 53 runs, seven home runs, 32 RBIs and a team-leading 15 doubles in 61 games.

Tennessee coach Karen Weekly expressed sorrow over Donihoo's departure, acknowledging her competitive spirit and the impact she had during her brief stint.

“I am heartbroken for Lou and our program that her injuries forced this very difficult decision,” Weekly said in a statement, as reported by Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I know the competitor in her wants to be out there giving her all for Tennessee. Though her time on the field with us was short, she left her mark on the Lady Vol program and I'm blessed to have coached her.”

The Lady Vols face the challenge of the 2024 season without Donihoo's defensive skills and leadership. Weekly had initially sought her for the competitive edge she brought to the team.

“My goal last year looking in the transfer portal was really one thing: competitive fire,” Weekly said in June. “(Donihoo) brings a lot of spark to our practices. She's always talking. Our pitchers just love her because right behind them at shortstop they can hear her voice encouraging them all the time.”

Donihoo's legacy includes her remarkable sophomore year at OU, where she was pivotal in the Sooners' 2021 NCAA title win. Her performance during the 2021 WCWS, with a .476 batting average, 10 RBIs, three home runs and a memorable outfield catch in Game 3, cemented her reputation as a formidable player.