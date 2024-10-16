Tennessee State University has released a statement following a fatal shooting that took place near campus during its homecoming weekend. Nine people were injured and one killed in a shooting at the intersection of Jefferson Street and 27th Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to police reports, two groups exchanged gunfire from opposite sides of the street, injuring nine people and killing a 24-year-old man. The victims’ injuries ranged from critical to minor grazed wounds. Three of the youngest victims, a 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls, were Vanderbilt Children’s University Pediatrics for non-critical injuries. The oldest victim, a 55-year-old woman, was reportedly in critical condition and underwent surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. All other victims were expected to survive.

Tennessee State University released a statement regarding the incident:

Dear Campus Community,

We want to clarify recent media reports regarding two separate incidents that occurred this evening. First, Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that took place at 26th and Jefferson, near the House of Legends and Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, several blocks away from our campus. Again, the shooting did not occur on campus.

Unfortunately, police have reported one casualty, along with nine other individuals injured.

Authorities released the following description of the suspects still at large:

Suspect 1: Male, Black, wearing a green top and pants.

Suspect 2: Male, Black, wearing a black and white top with jeans; possibly in a Ford Fusion.

In a separate incident at Nissan Stadium, Metro Police reported that three individuals sustained injuries following an argument that escalated into a fight in the parking lot. According to police, the three were injured when a large crowd began to run for safety, resulting in them being trampled. All were taken to local hospitals. This incident was initially reported as a shooting, but Metro Police have confirmed through video surveillance that this was not the case.

The University will provide more information on both incidents as details become available.

Please keep the affected families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Thank you for your attention.

Sincerely,

University Public Relations & Communications

There is still an ongoing investigation regarding the shooting, but according to MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron, the police are “confident” that one of the people injured also fired shots. Jefferson Street was initially closed due to homecoming activities but opened up approximately 20 minutes before the shooting took place. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell released a statement on Sunday regarding the shooting.

“What was a joyous atmosphere is tonight very different because of a senseless act of violence carried out by people who didn’t care who else might be caught in the crossfire,” he wrote.