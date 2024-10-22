Following their dominant victory over Howard University on Saturday, Tennessee State football is ranked top 25 in the FCS. This is the first time is seven years they have made it to the FCS top 25 list. The team is ranked 25th in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. The last time the Tigers were ranked nationally was back in 2017. The highest TSU has been ranked since 2013 was No. 17 in the final poll.

George and his team have achieved victory week after week, leading to a 6-2 overall record. The key difference this season is the effectiveness of play action and scoring.

Eddie George talked about this in a post-game conference after their homecoming victory against Eastern Illinois, saying, “You can start to see our offense find its rhythm and find what we do really well, and DJ’s been very comfortable.”

Starting quarterback Draylen Ellis has not been the only player comfortable. Kick returner and running back CJ Evans was named Special Teams Player of the Week and Sanders Ellis with a Co-Freshman of the Week honor.

This follows the impressive homecoming victory over Howard University, where the Tigers triumphed 27-14. The team headed to the Capital for a matchup against the Bison, showcasing their dominance. This game brought Head Coach Eddie George’s TSU career record to 21-20. TSU outperformed HU significantly in passing yards, with 289 compared to the Bison’s 33. The Tigers struck first, scoring in the opening quarter. Although HU answered back with a touchdown in the second quarter, it wasn’t enough to secure a win. The Tigers also excelled in the turnover battle, securing two interceptions.

Tennessee State will enjoy a bye week following their four-game win streak. After their break, they will look to solidify their success this season and make a run to the FCS Playoffs. The Tigers play back-to-back conference opponents for four straight matches. They close the regular season against the only other Big South OVC team in the top 25 in Southeast Missouri.

November 2 Tennessee State football is back in Nissan Stadium to play against UT Martin @ 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.