World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz is set to undergo an MRI after suffering an injury scare in the Barcelona Open final. After a lukewarm start to the season, by his standards, the four-time major champion was really starting to pick up steam over the past few weeks. Alcaraz won his first Masters 1000 slam of the season at Monte Carlo earlier this month and subsequently made the final of the Barcelona Open. The 21-year-old subsequently lost to Holger Rune, but had a concerning moment during this match with his right leg.

Alcaraz was able to finish the match, but new injury concerns have arisen with the defending French Open champion. According to Adam Addicott, a contributing journalist for Tennis Atlantic, the Spaniard will have an MRI tomorrow after he reportedly felt “something” in the adductor muscle of his right leg.

The World No. 3 is heading into a crucial part of the season, considering his past success

This potential injury setback would be a significant blow to Carlos at this time of year. Alcaraz completed the rare French Open-Wimbledon double last season. Therefore, the youngster has a lot of points to defend over this summer and will need to be at his best. There's an opportunity for Carlos to become the No. 1 player in the world again right now.

Jannik Sinner is still serving out his suspension for a doping violation. The current world No. 1 player is not scheduled to return until the Italian Open in early May. In addition, until this past week, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev was experiencing a dip in his form. This is the time for Alcaraz to gain some points on both the Italian and German. However, if Carlos is out for any extended period, that could significantly impact his ranking.

Overall, at full strength, Alcaraz is the likely betting favorite heading into the French Open. 25-time slam winner Novak Djokovic would be slightly behind him, followed by Sinner and a laundry list of others. Jannik is currently the best hard-court player in the world, but has yet to win a major on another surface. Based on early reports, it appears that Carlos will be okay from this injury scare. But it's best not to take any chances right now, and there's still a whole season to be played. The stakes are slowly starting to rise on the ATP tour. It's an exciting time to be a fan of this incredible sport.