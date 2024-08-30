Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Friday after a hard-fought win over 27th-seeded Elina Svitolina, overcoming a first-set deficit to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Gauff, the third seed and defending champion, credited her win to a strategic shift in her game.

“I tried to be more aggressive on my forehand side,” Gauff said, per ESPN News Services, “and tried to make less errors on the backhand.”

The match started poorly for Gauff, who struggled with consistency, making 16 unforced errors, including nine on her backhand, and winning just 45% of her first serves in the opening set. Svitolina capitalized on Gauff’s mistakes, claiming 19 of the 28 points that extended beyond four strokes. Gauff dropped the last 11 points of the first set, putting her title defense in jeopardy.

However, Gauff turned things around in the second set, starting with a critical break to lead 4-2, punctuated by a cross-court forehand winner. That moment sparked a shift in momentum, with Gauff feeding off the energy of the crowd in attendance, which included UConn women’s basketball stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd in Gauff’s guest box.

“My team was kind of like telling me that (the fans) were on the edge of their seats,” Gauff explained. “So I said, ‘OK, I need to erupt so you guys can erupt.'”

Coco Gauff set to face Emma Navarro

From that point on, Gauff's play improved significantly. She went on to win nine of the next 11 games, closing out the second set with a 94 mph ace. In the decisive third set, Gauff quickly jumped to a 5-1 lead, showcasing her improved forehand aggression and reducing her backhand errors. Despite a brief hiccup when serving for the match at 5-2 — where she was broken after squandering three match points — Gauff quickly recovered, breaking Svitolina to secure the win.

The win marks a significant comeback for Gauff, who had recently struggled against top-50 opponents, losing five of her last nine matches. The victory also ended a five-match losing streak against players ranked in the top 50. With her win, Gauff became the sixth American woman to reach 60 major victories before turning 21, joining legends like Serena Williams and Chris Evert.

Gauff will next face No. 13 seed Emma Navarro for a place in the quarterfinals. Navarro defeated Gauff in their last encounter at Wimbledon, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their upcoming match.